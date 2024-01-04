Does Joe Jonas have a new girlfriend?
This summer, news that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were divorcing set the internet ablaze.
Now, they’re over — and no longer at war. Not for the moment, anyway.
Both celebs have moved on.
And Joe Jonas has found himself an apparent new girlfriend. Who is she?
Who Is Stormi Bree?
According to Page Six‘s report, eyewitnesses spotted the Jonas Brother departing from an airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
He was not alone.
Joe Jonas was with Stormi Bree, a gorgeous 33-year-old model and beauty queen.
Bree — real name Stormi Henley — is a Tennessee native and a past pageant queen. She was named Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2009. She then competed in Miss Teen USA 2009 pageant – and won!
It appears that Joe and Stormi arrived at the airport around the same time on Wednesday. In the photos, there were seen walking very close together.
But were they together-together?
Joe and Stormi weren’t seen flaunting any PDA. They might be friends, or simply (famous, beautiful) strangers walking side-by-side at the same airport.
At the start of this week, Joe and his brothers, Kevin and Nick, put on a New Year’s Eve performance in Cabo.
If you’re wondering why you didn’t see or hear much about it, this was a private show at a hotel.
Right now, any discussion about connections between Joe participating in this performance and Stormi Bree’s presence is pure speculation.
Single and Ready to Mingle After Messy Divorce?
In the summer of 2023, Joe filed to divorce Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.
The divorce filing followed days of intense speculation, and ignited a firestorm on social media.
Things quickly took an ugly turn. Sophie and Joe’s custody war and an attempted smear campaign against her dominated headlines.
Then, social media backlash turned against Joe. Things got pretty intense, with accusations of Joe dropping rumors about Sophie running rampant.
Whether he personally planned the smear campaign or (more likely) went along with suggestions, it did not look good.
The world watched Sophie grow up. And, at the risk of sounding way too optimistic, maybe the world is less eager to buy into these misogynistic narratives.
Joe and Sophie’s Custody War
Fortunately, things settled down.
Joe and Sophie reached a custody agreement, and after Britney Spears’ memoir came out, Justin Timberlake involuntarily assumed the mantle of “most reviled music heartthrob.”
Joe Jonas’ Girlfriend History
Over the years, Joe Jonas’ new girlfriend list has changed dramatically. He’s dated movie stars, models, and global superstars.
Who can forget his early romances with Demi Lovato and Twilight’s Ashley Greene? Or his more serious flings with Camilla Belle and Blanca Eggenschwiler?
But of course, Joe’s most notable ex is none other than Taylor Swift. In fact, soon after her divorce from Joe, Sophie was spotted hanging out with Taylor in NYC.
Bet they had a lot to talk about!