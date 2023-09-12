Sophie Turner Fans Mock Joe Jonas Divorce Coverage With Hilarious Memes

Earlier this month, Joe Jonas filed to divorce Sophie Turner. They had been together for seven years.
Amidst previous speculation, an abrupt and unsubtle flurry of “reports” came out.
There was more to these headlines than run-of-the-mill misogyny. Many noted that it was a Sophie Turner smear campaign.
Fans have seen this same divorce narrative play out again and again. It’s an old PR strategy.
Maybe too old of a PR strategy. It certainly didn’t go over well on social media.
Take a look at the resulting memes, below: