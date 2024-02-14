Meghan Markle Signs New Podcast Deal, Tries to Climb Out of Financial Abyss

Meghan Markle is returning to the airwaves.

Just maybe not in the way that many fans out there are hoping.

Amid confirmation from NBC that a Suits spinoff is in the works, many observers have been waiting to hear that the former actress has signed on to reprise her role as Rachel from the original version of this legal drama.

They likely should not be holding their breath for any positive news on this front.

Meghan Markle arrives for Variety’s Power of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, on November 16, 2023. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

However, we can now announce that Markle has agreed to a new deal to host a forthcoming podcast, as Lemonada Media shared a press release on Tuesday verifying this development.

No significant details were announced along with the news.

We simply know Markle will be front and center on the podcast.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Markle said in a statement.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the pre-closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Referencing her former podcast on Spotify, Markle added:

“Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.

“Our plan to re-release ‘Archetypes’ so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works.

“I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

Meghan Markle is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Last June, after just one season, Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast was canceled by the aforementioned streaming platform.

A few days later, Bill Simmons, who previously sold his podcast network to Spotify for close to $200 million, trashed the former Royals.

He referred to them at the time as “f-cking grifters.”

“Shoot this guy to the sun… I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table?” Simmons had asked a few months earlier of Prince Harry.

“He just whines about shit and keeps giving interviews. Who gives a shit? Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favorite son.”

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

Markle and her famous husband, meanwhile, made unexpected news of a different kind earlier in the week as well.

The spouses launched the website Sussex.com, which now features a picture of the couple on the main web page, overlaid with the text:

“The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex.”

To critics, it’s quite curious why the pair would start reusing their Royal titles once again…. years after essentially quitting this family.

Are they on the verge of a reconciliation?!?

Meghan Markle leaves after paying her respects during a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 7, 2019. (Photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

Back to the podcast deal, though…

“Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” said Lemonada CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer.

The company’s chief creative officer and co-founder, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, added:

“As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work.”