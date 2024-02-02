It is all happening, television fans.

Following the news that Suits was the most-streamed show on the planet in 2023 — recent reports indicate that the former USA Network drama was watched for a total of 57.7 BILLION minutes on Netflix last year — talk of a Suits spinoff has been circulating around the Internet for months.

And now it’s official.

Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht pose in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

On February 1, NBC revealed that the upcoming series will be titled Suits: L.A.

The series will chronicle former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black, who has reinvented himself as one of the top attorneys in Los Angeles.

On the premiere, according to this network, Black’s firm has reached a “crisis point” — and, in order to turn things around, he must take on a role he’s always held in contempt.

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” reads the NBC message.

“All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

The Suits cast reunites here on stage. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The original version of Suits aired on USA from 2011 through 2019.

It has found a new life on Netflix, partly because it’s a pretty well done and interesting program that doesn’t require a great deal of thought or attention.

And largely because it formerly starred Meghan Markle.

Yes, that Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle is in character here on the show Suits. (USA Network)

With Markle no longer a member of the Royal Family… and with Markle and Prince Harry struggling with their finances… many folks are now asking the inevitable question:

Will Markle appear on the Suits spinoff?

From what we’ve heard, Markle would demand an enormous salary in order to agree to a starring role.

But let’s stop and think about it for a moment: Could any salary for Markle be unreasonable?!?

Is there any chance that any series featuring this actress-turned-Royal-turned-actress-again would NOT be a huge hit?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Suits creator Aaron Kosh will helm the spinoff, while Doug Liman will serve as an executive producer on the show… which is set to begin production in Vancouver in March.

No premiere date has been set.

No casting decisions have been announced.

But plenty of original cast members sound like they’re anxious to get a call.

Meghan Markle played a huge role on the former USA Network series Suits. (USA)

“If I got the phone call, I’d be ready to suit up again,” Patrick Adams told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published January 7.

“I loved the show, I love the characters and I loved working with all these people.”

We’ll let you know when Markle says something similar.