Meghan Markle Podcast: CANCELED By Spotify After Just One Season!

For several weeks now, the declining popularity of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been a hot topic in the British media.

And now, it looks as though outlets that have long been antagonistic toward the Sussexes will be able to bolster their claims that the couple is in crisis mode by pointing to Meghan’s latest career setback.

A spokesperson for the Duchess has now confirmed that Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast will not be returning to Spotify for a second season.

The show premiered in August of 2022 as part of the Sussexes’ $25 million content production deal with the streaming giant.

Meghan Markle released the first episode of her Archetypes podcast in August of 2022. (Photo Credit: Spotify)

Reps for Spotify and the Sussexes’ production company Archewell Audio released a joint statement saying that the two parties have mutually agreed to end their partnership.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio (the couple’s audio production company) have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the statement reads.

“The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” a spokesperson said. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Despite the claim that the decision was made mutually, the consensus among industry experts seems to be that Spotify execs pulled the plug on the Meghan’s deal.

The part of the statement about how Meghan is planning to continue creating Archewell Audio content, but for a different platform, may have said more than was intended.

After all, why would Meghan end her deal with the world’s largest audio streaming service if she hopes to continue podcasting?

Shared stories about her family on her Spotify podcast. (Photo Credit: Spotify)

The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets have reported that Spotify made the decision not to renew “Archetypes” for a second season — but the move wasn’t necessarily a result of the show’s failure to find an audience.

Many have speculated that Meghan simply wasn’t producing enough content to satisfy the streaming giant.

Meghan didn’t produce any content at all for the first two years of the deal, and in the past year, she created only 12 episodes of “Archetypes.”

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix) (Photo Credit: Netflix)

By contrast, Spotify’s other big-name podcaster, Joe Rogan, has released over 170 episodes in the past year alone.

Obviously, Meghan never had any intention of keeping up that sort of production schedule, and her show was wildly different from Rogan’s in terms of both tone and subject matter.

But with the streaming market being as wildly competitive as it is, Spotify might be looking to partner with creators who are able to provide content in bulk.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty) (Getty Images)

Whatever the case, Harry and Meghan still have a lot of irons in the fire career-wise, and there’s certainly no shortage of media brands who would love to do business with the Sussexes.

But for the time being, at least, Meghan’s career as a podcast host appears to have come to an end.