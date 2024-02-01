Kailyn Lowry is reportedly feuding with her longtime friend and nanny.

And the hostilities may have just spilled over onto social media.

The nanny, known only as Natalie, has been working for Kail and helping raise her ever-growing brood for the past several years.

Now, however, it seems that the former besties have suffered some sort of falling out.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kailyn Lowry vs. Her Nanny: The Feud Begins

Fans first took notice of the apparent beef earlier this week when Natalie seemed to throw some shade on Instagram.

“You’re a great mom on Facebook,” read a meme posted by the nanny.

“Too bad you’re a horrible one in real life.”

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Obviously, Natalie didn’t mention Kail by name, but she must’ve known that her followers would assume she was talking about her famous boss.

And that knowledge didn’t stop her from posting, so it’s safe to assume that she’s not happy with her employer (or former employer, as the case may be).

Shortly thereafter, Natalie seemed to subtly confirm that she’s feuding with Kail when she posted a meme reading:

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

“We’re not here long enough to be living unhappy.”

Again, not exactly an outright declaration of war, but it’s worth noting that Natalie posted that at a time when the Teen Mom-obsessed corners of the internet were already buzzing about her alleged hostilities with Kail.

Kailyn recently confirmed that she welcomed twins last year, making her a mother of seven.

Around that time, she shared a video in which she broke the news to Natalie that there would soon be two more children under her care.

Kailyn Lowry is pictured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2, courtesy of an installment that aired in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Natalie did not seem to take the news well.

Kailyn has spoken about the difficulty of raising so many kids, and now, it seems that she might be doing so without the help of her longtime nanny.

Lowry has yet to speak publicly on the matter, but fans suspect that she and Natalie have gone their separate ways.

And this isn’t the first time that the friends have come under scrutiny.

Kailyn and Natalie’s First Controversy

Kailyn Lowry reacts in trademark fashion on Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

Natalie first came to the attention of fans when Kail hosted a birthday party for her son in December of 2020.

At the time, pandemic restrictions were still in effect, but that didn’t stop Kail and Natalie from hosting a large gathering, complete with the birthday boy blowing out his candles.

Kail and Natalie were heavily criticized, but they seemed unbothered by the blowback.

“Kail is that particular blend of entitled and ignorant that is killing the country she lives in. She can kick rocks,” one fan wrote, according to The Sun.

Kailyn Lowry during her time on Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

“The restaurant staff and other individuals dining there are now being exposed to all of them,” another added.

“This is a blatant lack of regard for others, and one of the main reasons the virus continues to kill thousands on a daily basis,” a third chimed in.

Once again, Kail is keeping mum in the face of controversy.

But something tells us that her spat with Natalie isn’t headed for a quiet resolution.