The feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton has made countless headlines over the years.

But very rarely do we hear about any positive interactions between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.

So it’s easy to see why news of a transcontinental phone between Meghan and Kate has shocked royal watchers who believed the sisters-in-law would never speak to each other again!

Last week, we reported on the news that Kate had been admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The same day, we learned that King Charles had also been hospitalized.

Meghan and Prince Harry have been on bad terms with the rest of the royals for quite some time, but it seems the Sussexes were quick to reach out when they learned of Kate and Charles’ health issues.

According to a new report from The Mirror, Meghan and Harry reopened the lines of communication to offer well wishes to the two ailing royals.

The move comes two months after Kate and Charles were accused of making racist comments toward Meghan while she was pregnant with Prince Archie.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge engages in a walkabout in Ballymena town centre on February 28, 2019 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Making Peace With Kate Middleton?

The Mirror reports that the move “will be considered an olive branch” and could lead to an easing of tensions among the royals.

“The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health,” one insider told the outlet.

“The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“It’s good they’ve recognized his sister-in-law has gone in for what is obviously serious surgery, and his father is going in to have surgery at 75,” added Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth.

“It’s the right thing to do to acknowledge it. I’m pleased for Catherine and the King. It’s unusual and unprecedented to have two senior royals in hospital at the same time,” Arbiter continued.

“January is usually quiet on the royal front, and it makes sense that both operations are done now, sooner rather than later.”

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Reconciliation? Queen Approved

Arbiter went on to explain that Queen Elizabeth would have been very much in favor of these recent efforts to bury the hatchet.

“The Queen would always have wanted the relationship rebuilt, but she wasn’t going to see it in her lifetime,” Arbiter said.

“There were too many other things going on.”

Kate was in the hospital for a scheduled abdominal surgery, while Charles checked in for a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave after attending Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The king’s condition is reportedly benign, and he and Kate are both expected to make full recoveries.

As for the bad blood between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, it seems that the duchess and the princess decided to declare a temporary truce, but that doesn’t mean the feud is behind them.

The news that Meghan and Kate are once again on speaking terms is intriguing, but we can’t imagine that we’ll be seeing these two sitting together at Wimbledon again anytime soon.