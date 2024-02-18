Is Luke Bryan leaving American Idol next?

Fans of the reality show are starting to worry that the beginning of the end of Idol has begun.

With Katy Perry unexpectedly announcing her exit, the world is turning it’s eyes to the country king sitting on the panel next to her.

Will Luke Bryan leave the show soon? Let’s discuss what we know.

Katy Perry is waving so long to Idol, but what about Luke Bryan? ((Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images))

Luke Bryan Leaving ‘American Idol’: Could It Happen In 2024?

Luke Bryan joined American Idol as a judge for season 16, at the same time as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The show was revived after its “farewell” season after fans demanded its return.

The trio have been beloved by fans, with many suggesting they are the perfect balance of judges.

But in February 2024, Katy Perry announced that the upcoming season of the show would be her last. The bombshell announcement was apparently made without any warning given to Luke and Lionel.

After the news dropped, fans started circulating an interview Luke gave to Entertainment Tonight in June 2023.

Luke Bryan walking the Idol carpet in 2018. ((Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images))

He confessed that he didn’t have a great work-life balance, especially when it comes to spending time with his wife and kids.

“I’m not really balancing it that well this year,” he shared. Referring to his wife, he added, “I’m like, ‘Baby, this is a rough year, let’s just get through it and then we’ll find a boat and go to the Caribbean or something.’”

As the rumor behind Katy’s exit suggests that she is hoping to have another baby with Orlando Bloom, some are wondering if the same could be said of Luke.

Is he ready to leave the show to spend more time with his family?

Luke Bryan performs at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images))

When asked about it in 2023, he confessed his plan was to remain “real active” professionally heading into 2024.

But beyond that? All good things must come to an end, they say!

What about Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest?

No official announcement has been made about anyone leaving the show.

Heck, ABC hasn’t even confirmed Katy is leaving – though since she made the announcement herself, it’s pretty much a done deal.

Ryan Seacrest attends the taping of ABC’s “American Idol” on April 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

So for now, it looks Lionel is safe. As for Ryan Seacrest, with his new gig hosting Wheel of Fortune on the horizon, there’s some noise that he could be leaving American Idol by the fall to focus on that.

Then again, the guy juggled two TV shows before, and they were on different costs!

Chances are, as long as Idol is on the air, Seacrest will be at the helm!