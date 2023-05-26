Whoopi Goldberg Says American Idol Sparked the "Downfall of Society," Appears to Be Serious

Whoopi Goldberg is not afraid to speak her mind.

Not even when it might get her in trouble with her employer.

And not even when it might not make a lot of sense to most rational people.

Allow us to explain…

Speaking earlier this week on The View, the actress and long-time host came hard for American Idol, a reality TV competition that formerly aired on Fox and now airs on ABC, the same network home as the aforementioned talk show.

“We as a society love to watch stuff to judge folks.

“I’ve always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with — what’s the name of that show?” Goldberg asked on air, summoning the help of an off-screen producer.

“ABC’s American Idol?” the producer replied, emphasizing the network to Goldberg as a not-to-subtle hint.

Which she did not take.

“It was not always on ABC,” Goldberg said. “When it began, it was on another network.”

She then arrived at her point.

“Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok with it, and it’s gone out of control,” Whoopi explained.

“They invited the public to decide who that person was. Once we did that, it began us in a cycle.”

Whoopi Goldberg said some really messed up things about the Holocaust in early 2022. She got suspended from The View as a result. (ABC)

Back in the day, viewers did take great pleasure in seeing Simon Cowell tear a contestant apart.

But we’re pretty sure judgment existed in society long before American Idol premiered.

“When I was watching it, ABC didn’t have it,” Goldberg went on to say in an attempt to defend her network.

“They have it now, it’s a different show. It’s a very different show. The judges are different. It changed.

“ABC knows that I feel like this. I’ve told them. It has nothing to do with them.”

Goldberg has often made headlines for taking unusual stances on The View.

In February 2022, she got suspended after saying the Holocaust had nothing to do with race.

“I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” she said upon her return to the program.

“And I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and it helped me understand some different things.”

The Holocaust “is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race,” Goldberg continued prior to her suspension by ABC.

“Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments as I said and I stand corrected.”