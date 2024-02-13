Is Ryan Seacrest leaving American Idol?

After the shocking news that Katy Perry has quit American Idol after seven seasons, fans are turning their concern to the longtime host of the show.

Ryan has hosted Idol since day one, announcing every winner since Kelly Clarkson.

But are his days on the Idol stage numbered? He has a very important new hosting gig that could cause a conflict. Let’s discuss what we know.

Ryan Seacrest with the current line up of American Idol judges and execs. ((Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images))

Is Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘American Idol’? Not This Season!

If he’s about to be Seacrest OUT, it won’t be until the end of this upcoming 22nd season.

Ryan will be on hand for the upcoming competition, along with returning judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.

The latter made the shocking announcement on Monday, February 12th that she would exiting the show after the upcoming season to work on new music and go back on tour. While she hinted that she’d love to return one day, she made it clear she was ready for something new.

Now, Ryan has not made any similar announcement, but he is about to embark on a new chapter of his career.

Season 1 judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and host Ryan Seacrest reunited for an Idol finale. ((Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images))

Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Idol’ to Host ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Two months after his April 2023 departure from Live With Kelly and Ryan, it was announced that Ryan would be taking over Pat Sajak’s role as host of Wheel of Fortune.

The news sent shockwaves through the TV loving world. Pat has been hosting Wheel for 4 decades, since 1981, and he honestly seemed unreplaceable.

But Ryan got the job, and although he doesn’t take over the role until all 2024, Idol fans became concerned this meant he’d be leaving the show.

However, ABC confirmed to The New York Times at the time of the announcement that Ryan’s longtime role on American Idol was safe.

Besides, there’s a good chance that he’ll be able to do both. After all, he juggled hosting two shows before.

Ryan announcing Carrie Underwood as the winner of American Idol in 2006. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Ryan Hosting Idol and Wheel Of Fortune At The Same Time

After the departure of Michael Strahan, Ryan stepped in to host Live! with Kelly Ripa.

The show taped in NYC, while American Idol tapes in Los Angeles.

The man made it work; for six YEARS, he made it work.

There is a good chance he can make hosting Idol and Wheel at the same time work. In fact, it should be a lot easier.

Wheel of Fortune films on a lot in Los Angeles, same as American Idol. While both shows require some travel shows, they are also both produced by ABC.

Where there is a will, they’ll find a way to make Ryan comfortable.

With that said, it should be safe to assume that, as long as American Idol is on the air, Ryan will be it’s host!