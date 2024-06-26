Ryan Seacrest’s Wheel of Fortune salary is nothing to sneeze at.

In fact, if we were Pat Sajak, we’d ben seething right about now.

A new report has come out ahead of Ryan’s official debut on the show, suggesting that not only is Ryan raking in quite the pay day in his new hosting gig, but he’s making nearly DOUBLE than Pat.

No wonder Vanna White put up a stink about her paycheck!

Ryan Seacrest attends the 27th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundationâ€™s â€œTaste for a Cureâ€ Event on May 10, 2024. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA)

Ryan Seacrest’s Wheel of Fortune Salary’s Enough To Buy All The Vowels

Pat Sajak took his final bow after four decades as the host of Wheel of Fortune in June 2024. While still beloved, at 77 he was ready to spend more time with his family and future grandkids.

Taking his place behind the wheel is Ryan Seacrest, a man who knows a thing or two about hosting. He’s led the charged on 23 seasons of American Idol, hosted Rockin’ Eve for over two decades and even enjoyed a brief stint in morning TV alongside Kelly Ripa for Kelly and Ryan.

But the covet position of Wheel of Fortune host isn’t just one that falls right into his wheelhouse; it’s also poised to significantly expand his wallet.

According to Radar Online, Ryan will rake in $28 million annually as the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

If that number seems steep, you may find it shocking to know that the figure is almost double that of Pat’s old salary. Pat earned $15 million per season.

Vanna White attends the 25th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)

What About Vanna White?

Now, this is where the story takes a bit of a turn.

When Ryan takes over as host in the fall of 2024, he will be joined by Pat’s longstanding co-host and letter turner, Vanna White. It’s been confirmed that Vanna has already extended her contract with Sony Pictures Television for another couple of years, through 2025 specifically.

However, that came at a cost for the show as well. Reports suggested everything from Vanna demanding to be paid equal to Ryan to wanting the hosting job outright. There was even talk of Vanna quitting if her salary demands were not met.

In the end, though her salary remains a mystery, whatever she was offered convinced her to stay on for the transition. Meanwhile, Ryan has already made strides to find a way to vibe with Vanna before the show starts filming.

He invited her to cohost on American Idol’s latest season.

“She said she’d watched the show for so many years and I invited her to come and do an introduction of one of the contestants and she did it and it just made me realize how lucky I am to be able to work with her coming up on Wheel,” Seacrest told PEOPLE at the Hulu on Disney+ celebration in Los Angeles on Friday, April 5.