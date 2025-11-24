Stephanie Lebo MARRIES Jon Gosselin for Some Reason!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jon Gosselin is hoping his second time is a charm.

The former reality star and father of eight married girlfriend Stephanie Lebo on Sunday, November 23, according to Entertainment Tonight… which shared a video on YouTube of the nuptials on its official website.

The newlyweds exchanged vows at The Barn at Silverstone in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

This same outlet reports that 180 guests were in attendance, including the two kids who talk to Jon, Hannah and Collin; along with Lebo’s daughter, Juliana.

“Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason,” Gosselin told Lebo during the ceremony, adding:

“I feel like the luckiest man in the world, because I get to grow old with my best friend and the love of my life.”

According to ET, the brand new spouses are planning to take a Caribbean cruise for their honeymoon next year.

Jon Gosselin, of course, is best known for having been married to Kate Gosselin; for producing eight kids with her; for starring on a TLC reality series with her until their 2009 divorce; and for trashing the heck out of her to this day.

Jon has accused Kate of abusing Collin (who, along with Hannah, has been living with his dad for years) and more recently accused Kate of cheating on him back in the day with her bodyguard — who is now her boyfriend.

Jon Gosselin attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

The 48-year old met Lebo at a mutual friend’s backyard barbecue in August 2021 … shortly after he split from ex Colleen Conrad.

The two began quietly dating soon after, going public with their relationship in August 2023 and sharing the origins of their romance in an interview with The U.S. Sun.

“We started DMing each other and after that we just never stopped talking,” Lebo said at the time, also telling The Sun:

“We have so much in common because we have both been with people who are not the best for us, but we wouldn’t appreciate what we have together if it wasn’t for those experiences.”

Jon Gosselin attends MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” Sponsored By AQUAhydrate on January 31, 2014. (Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for AQUAhydrate)

Lebo, for her part, has often said that her now-husband is misunderstood.

“Everything they say is wrong with Jon, I just don’t see it. We don’t argue about anything,” Lebo said to The Sun in 2023.

When it comes to her own daughter, Lebo emphasized to this publication that Jon has gone out of his way to be close to her.

She pushed back on “people [who] say Jon is a bad father” in this article, pointing out that he has served as a father figure for her daughter, “and he doesn’t have to do that.”

Gosselin proposed to Lebo in November 2024.

“I feel it’s taken 19 years to find Steph,” Jon said to The Sun. “All the trials and tribulations, the heartbreak, the fighting, and worrying about who is going to talk about me to the press, then finally I meet Steph.”