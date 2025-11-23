Isaac Johnson Cause of Death: MMA Fighter, 31, Passes Away After Fight

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today:

MMA fighter Isaac Johnson has reportedly passed away at the age of 31.

Johnson was rushed to a Chicago hospital on Friday night after a fight against Mario Aleksandrovski at Cicero Stadium.

MMA fighter Isaac Johnson has passed away following a fight. (YouTube)

Despite receiving emergency medical care, Johnson was pronounced dead Saturday morning.

According to a report from NBC affiliate Chicago 5, an ambulance was called at 8:38 p.m. local time to transport “an injured fighter.”

The exact cause of Johnson’s death has not yet been revealed, but it seems that he passed as a result of injuries sustained during the fight.

According to Chicago 5, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Johnson was reportedly participating in the Matador Fighter Challenge, which is described as an “action-packed showdown” that “brings you the ultimate MMA and Thai event, where local warriors will battle it out in high-stakes, high-intensity matches” on its website.

According to the event’s promoter, Joe Goytia, Johnson passed his pre-fight physical.

“This is a post I hoped to never make. Last night, one of the fighters in our event, Isaac Johnson, collapsed towards the end of his fight. Medical attention was given by medical staff on hand and he was transported to hospital. I was then informed at around 1:30 a.m. this morning that he didn’t make it,” Goytia wrote on Facebook, adding:

“I don’t have the words to express how I feel right now, all I can say is my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. We will know more as the medical report is released,” he added.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.