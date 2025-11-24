Luke Bryan Fired From ‘American Idol’?! I Don’t Know If I’m …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Luke Bryan leaving American Idol next?

Fans of the reality show are starting to worry that the beginning of the end of Idol has begun.

With Katy Perry unexpectedly announcing her exit last year, the world is turning its eyes to the country king sitting on the panel next to her.

Will Luke Bryan leave the show soon? More importantly, will it even be his CHOICE?!

Katy Perry is waving so long to Idol, but what about Luke Bryan? ((Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images))

Luke Bryan Leaving ‘American Idol’: Could He Be Let Go From New Season?

Luke Bryan joined American Idol as a judge for season 16, at the same time as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The show was revived following its “farewell” season, after fans demanded its return.

The trio have been beloved by fans, with many suggesting they are the perfect balance of judges.

But in February 2024, Katy Perry announced that the upcoming season of the show would be her last. The bombshell announcement was apparently made without any warning given to Luke and Lionel.

A few months later, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Luke and he admitted that he didn’t know his fate with the show. In fact, no one knows who will be back next season!

“It’s been interesting,” the country star said of Idol‘s changes for the upcoming season. “It’s been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel and [host] Ryan [Seacrest]. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.”

Luke Bryan walking the Idol carpet in 2018. ((Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images))

Luke Bryan May Actually Want Out Of ‘Idol’

After the news of Katy leaving dropped, fans started circulating another interview Luke gave to Entertainment Tonight in June 2023.

He confessed that he didn’t have a great work-life balance, especially when it comes to spending time with his wife and kids.

“I’m not really balancing it that well this year,” he shared. Referring to his wife, he added, “I’m like, ‘Baby, this is a rough year, let’s just get through it and then we’ll find a boat and go to the Caribbean or something.’”

As the rumor behind Katy’s exit suggests that she is hoping to have another baby with Orlando Bloom, some are wondering if the same could be said of Luke.

So, maybe he’s ready to leave the show to spend more time with his family? If it’s a good thing for him, then we want it for him!

Luke Bryan performs at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images))

When asked about it in 2023, he confessed his plan was to remain “real active” professionally heading into 2024.

But beyond that? All good things must come to an end, they say!

What about Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest?

Again, no official announcement has been made about anyone leaving the show.

Heck, ABC didn’t even confirm Katy was leaving — though since she made the announcement herself, it’s pretty much a done deal.

Ryan Seacrest attends the taping of ABC’s “American Idol” on April 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

Despite Luke’s guessing, we think Lionel is pretty safe.

As for Ryan Seacrest, with his new gig hosting Wheel of Fortune, there’s some noise that he could be leaving American Idol by the fall to focus on that.

Then again, the guy juggled two TV shows before, and they were on different coasts! (R.I.P Kelly and Ryan…)

Chances are, as long as Idol is on the air, Seacrest will be at the helm!

As for Luke, we hope whatever happens, it’s what’s right for everyone involved!