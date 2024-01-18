The idea that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are headed for a breakup may seem ridiculous to anyone who’s seen Swift gleefully cheering Kelce on at every recent Kansas City Chiefs game.

Then, of course, there are the rumors that they are thisclose to getting engaged.

But according to a new report from TMZ, Travis and Taylor might soon find themselves struggling to hold their relationship together.

Yes, the outlet claims that sources close to the couple believe that Swift and Kelce are in a “honeymoon phase” that will soon be tested by difficult circumstances.

The first such challenge will come this Sunday.

Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

That’s when Travis and the Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Taylor will be on hand for what’s sure to be another frigid game, and Travis’ team will be facing a tough challenge from their longtime conference rivals, this time on the road.

It’s win or go home for the Chiefs, and a loss could mean the end of Travis’ NFL career.

Kelce has dismissed retirement rumors, but he’s also 34 years old and playing a physically punishing position.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs stiff arms Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship Tested: Entering a New Era?

Some observers seem to feel that the end of Travis’ time on the field could present problems to his relationship with Taylor.

The thinking is that these days, Swift and Kelce are about on par in terms of success in their respective careers.

Taylor is wealthier and more famous, of course, but Travis is a future of hall of fame in America’s most popular sport, a living legend who’s name comes up in every conversation about the best tight ends of all time.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But even if Kelce goes into coaching or broadcasting, the peak of his career will soon be behind him (if it’s not already), while Taylor will likely continue recording and touring for decades to come.

This might result in a changing dynamic that could bring with it new challenges.

Speaking of touring, Taylor will hit the road again in February for a new leg of international arena tours.

TMZ reports that Swift will be “overseas for several months,” an arrangement that could put her relationship to the test.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A Taylor-Travis Breakup: Could It Actually Happen?

The site claims that Taylor and Travis are “about to enter a very challenging stage of their relationship” as a result of their upcoming schedules.

Then again, the same site was reporting just a few weeks ago that Swift and Kelce are about to get engaged, so maybe these claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

It’s worth noting, however, that Taylor will be performing in Tokyo on February 10, and Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Las Vegas on February 11.

Taylor Swift attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

If Travis and the Chiefs beat the odds and make it to the big game, Taylor might not be able to attend.

But while her absence in Vegas certainly won’t win her any new fans among the citizens of Chiefs Kingdom, we’re sure Travis would understand.

Dating the most famous woman on the planet brings some unique challenges, but the good seems to outweigh the bad!