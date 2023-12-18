Don’t mess with her man!

Taylor Swift was visibly mad on Sunday night, dropping an F-bomb during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots.

While waiting for a pass in the end-zone, Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was shoved by opposing player and Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant. Apparently, this was against the rules of sportsball, and Taylor was spotted in the skybox livid over the shove.

Taylor Swift Yells “F–k” After Travis Kelce Is Shoved on The Field

Taylor Swift sits with her datd Scott Kingsley Swift, Ashley Avignone, Brittany Mahomes, and Alana Haim while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

How livid?! Well, let’s call it a WTF moment – because Taylor was actually spotted by NFL cameras screaming “what the f–k” as she jumped to her feet to get a better look at the field. But no matter; in the end, the Chiefs came out victorious, with a final score of 27-17. They say alls well that ends well, right?

Drama on the field aside, it was a fun night for Taylor, especially because she got to enjoy the evening with her dad, Scott! Yes, Papa Swift joined his daughter for the game, as he was seen chatting with his little firls and her new team bestie, Brittany Mahomes from their seats.

Also, Taylor is clearly leaning into being a full-blown Chiefs cheerleader from the stands, rocking new merch for the game in Foxborough, MA. Along with a grey, crewneck sweatshirt that’s likely to sell out in 10 seconds on the teams official site, she was also spotted wearing a knitted, red-and-white beanie with Travis’ jersey number stitched on the top. How sweet!

So, I guess if there was any concerns about the pair being at odds since Travis didn’t show up for her extravagant birthday party, those can all be put to bed. If you need further proof, look no further than the way Travis’ team is treating her! On her birthday, Taylor was gifted a microphone purse from Judith Leiber Couture by Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia and daughter Gracie! Big deal!