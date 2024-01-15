The idea of Travis Kelce retiring from the NFL might be unthinkable to Kansas City Chiefs fans.

But the fact is, the man is 34; he plays a physically demanding position, and — oh, and as you might have heard, he’s got a lot on his plate these days.

Yes, Travis is dating Taylor Swift, and their relationship receives far more attention than tight end’s performance on the field.

Fans who have been disappointed by the Chiefs’ uneven season have slammed Taylor as a distraction to the team, which is obviously ridiculous.

Travis Kelce runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But an argument could be made that Travis has lost a step this year.

For the first time in seven seasons, Kelce did not reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2023.

He also had the lowest yards-per-reception average of his career, and he scored fewer than half as many touchdowns as he had the previous season.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that when Travis met with the media in a press conference this week, reporters were quick to ask if this will be his final season in the NFL.

Travis Kelce walks the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Is Travis Kelce Retiring? His Answer is…

“I have no reason to stop playing football,” Kelce said on Thursday, according to The Sun.

“I love it. We still have success, come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge it gives me every single day to be at my best,”

Kelce noted he’s also found great joy in shooting commercials and hosting a popular podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The brothers even collaborated on a version of the Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York” on a Christmas album released by the Eagles.

And Travis confirmed that he would be pursuing further media opportunities in the year to come.

“That’s the point of the off-season, being able to get out there and really finding what you love to do,” Kelce explained.

Travis Kelce reacts after a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera.”

Travis’ Big Dreams Beyond The Field

Kelce said he particularly enjoyed hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in March of 2023.

“The SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and new career path for me,” he said.

Travis concluded by noting that retirement is not an option to which he’s giving any thought at the moment.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes look on from the sidelines during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“It’s funny for me to even say that at this point of my career because it’s so much further down the road,” he said.

Kelce and the Chiefs are currently preparing for a Saturday night playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

We don’t know if there’s any truth to the rumors that Travis will be proposing to Taylor this summer, but the future Hall of Famer seems to be filled with optimism about the rest of his career and his future after football.