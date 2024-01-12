Rumors of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged have been circulating non-stop since around the time that fans realized this relationship was the real deal.

Part of this was wishful thinking, of course, as Swifties decided early on that they approve of Kelce and hope to see Taylor settle down with him.

But as the relationship became more serious — and we watched Taylor cheer Travis on from the luxury boxes of a dozen NFL games — those rumors began to seem much more plausible.

Now, insiders are claiming that these lanky lovebirds are ready for the next step.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Yes, according to one source, Travis is planning to pop the question before the year is out.

When EXACTLY Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged?

“They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July,” this optimistic tipster tells Page Six.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claims.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The source alleges that Travis has already taken the important step of asking Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” the insider claims.

Keeping It on the Down-Low

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Of course, there will be concerns that Taylor and Travis are moving to fast, but it’s important to remember that they’re both adults, and they’ve been together longer than we initially thought.

Most fans didn’t become aware of the relationship until Taylor started showing up to Travis’ games, but as Swift revealed in her Time Person interview, she and Kelce dated on the down-low for months.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Swift told Time.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she continued.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor went on to explain that she never worried about how Swifties or Chiefs fans would react when she started showing up to cheer for her man.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Of course, at the moment, Kelce is probably fixating on a different type of ring, as he and the Kansas City Chiefs are in the hunt for their second consecutive Super Bowl victory.

The game will be played a few days before Valentine’s Day — and after that, you can be sure that Travis’ attention will focused entirely on the world’s most famous pop star!