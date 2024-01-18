Tammy Slaton: I’m a Lesbian Now, Everyone!!!

Tammy Slaton has provided fans with an update about her life.

A rather surprising update, some would likely say.

This past Tuesday, the long-time 1000-Lb Sisters star took to her official TikTok account in order to tell listeners and viewers where she stands these days… several months after the death of husband Caleb Willingham.

Tammy Slaton via a confessional on 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“I’m a supporter of everybody,” Slaton said in this video, responding to a social media user who asked whether she is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tammy then added:

“Well, I was saying I was pansexual but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian.”

The latest season of the aforementioned reality show has taken fans back in time because it was filmed in early-to-mid 2023.

As a result, we’ve had the awkward and tragic experience of witnessing Slaton interacting with Willingham — and even calling him out for his unhealthy habits — not long before Caleb died.

This picture of Tammy Slaton was snapped in the spring of 2023. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Love is love,” Tammy added via TikTok.

“Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary [or] whatever. I’m just a lover.”

We certainly agree with that overall sentiment.

The 37-year old, meanwhile, married Willingham in November 2022 after they met at an Ohio rehab facility one year prior.

The spouses were having some trouble around the time Willingham passed away, but they were still a couple and Slaton has emphasized many times how much she loved him.

Tammy Slaton speaks here to her late husband via FaceTime. (Image Credit: TLC)

“It was the best day of our lives,” Slaton told E! News in January 2023 of their wedding day.

“There was so much love in the room. I’m thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come…

“When we had our first kiss he leaned forward and hit the control switch and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair!”

Shortly after the two exchanged vows, Slaton underwent gastric bypass surgery with Willingham by her side.

She then left rehab and went back to living in her home state of Kentucky.

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

“We support each other wholeheartedly,” Tammy told Us Weekly in February 2023.

“On our weight loss journeys, when he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation. It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way.

“We are true partners.”

Five months later, Willingham was dead.

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much,” Slaton wrote via Instagram in July 2023. “Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness.”