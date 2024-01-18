Several years ago, Mama June Shannon stole money and more from family during a downward spiral.

Truth be told, many people did not expect her to survive.

June made it, and went to rehab – but without a home or the finances that she’d earned through years on reality TV.

Now, on Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana Thompson is confronting her mother for some serious harm. And if she has to take her Mama to court to get justice, so be it.

Alana faces off with June: Does She Care That she stole from her?

On the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is dealing with very adult concerns: finances and betrayal.

In a teaser clip, which you can see below, Alana, now 18, tearfully confronts her mother.

“You don’t really give a f–k that you took our money!” Alana accuses June. “That’s the real problem!”

June has now spent years in recovery for her addictions. But as we all know, a few years before that, things were very different.

She fires back at Alana during the promo, arguing that she “used [the money] in [her] drug addiction.”

Everyone, including Alana, knows that. It appears that June Shannon is using that to somehow lessen the severity of what she stole.

Other family members become involved in Alana and June’s conflict

We even see Alana approach Justin Stroud, June’s young and recently-acquired husband.

Alana asks him if he knew that June “had stole money” from her.

This is where June fires back, claiming “it was not money stolen!”

Later during the teaser trailer, Alana speaks to the camera about how far she’ll go to set things right.

“I mean, she’s my mother,” Alana affirms.

“But if I gotta put her in jail, I will,” she then confesses. Tough, but arguably fair, assuming that this trailer is not being wildly misleading (as they sometimes are).

Not everything on ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ is about stolen money

Hearing Alana call out June for money that she stole (allegedly) is a big deal. Other portions of the trailer cover things that fans expected.

Dralin Carswell, Alana’s older boyfriend, found himself in legal trouble. Alana is now a high school graduate and planning her future, which includes going to college (she got a scholarship!).

And, of course, the family filmed Anna Cardwell’s dying wish for the show as she married boyfriend Eldridge Toney.

Mama June has come a long way

In 2019, June began a very public downward spiral. The crack cocaine arrest after a public fight with then-boyfriend Geno Doak was only the beginning (in the eyes of her fans, anyway).

It was not long before fans began to hear horror stories of June selling off furniture from her house. Eventually, she sold the house, too — even with visible damage, including from where Geno had driven the SUV into it.

By then, Alana was living with Lauryn — herself a young adult and already a mother. It was Alana’s best option.

At the time, reports cited that Lauryn and Alana took legal measures to cut off any access that June might have had to Alana’s accounts.

June had eviscerated her own savings — burning through, by her own estimate, $900,000 in a single year. All, she admitted, on drugs.

She also sold the deed to a car belonging to daughter Jessica Shannon. Reportedly, some of the furniture and belongings that she and Geno hawked from her house were not actually hers, but Alana’s.

Did June Shannon really steal money from Alana?

In 2019, when Lauryn took custody of Alana, fans hoped that cutting off June’s access to Alana’s money was a preventative measure. A precaution.

From what Alana is now saying, it may be that Alana’s funds were already taking a hit before that. Oh dear.

Let’s be clear: we are all very glad that June is now sober. But being under the influence of a substance does excuse a theft, let alone undo it.