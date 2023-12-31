Matt Roloff Fails to Sell Farm, Takes Property Off the Market AGAIN

As has been previously reported in detail, Matt Roloff is not getting along with his family members these days.

As it turns out, meanwhile, the veteran reality star can’t get on the same page with total strangers, either.

According to property records and various entertainment news sources, Roloff has taken his Oregon farm off the market.

This marks the second time the father of four has made such a move… about 18 months since he first listed 14 acres of this farm for sale.

Matt Roloff looks pretty excited to be doing work here on his farm in Oregon. (Instagram)

“Well, the cats out of the bag,” Roloff wrote in May 2022.

“I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me.

“All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn.

“It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

Matt Roloff looks rather intense in this confessional from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

The announcement back then caused quite the ripple effect across the Roloff universe.

Most notably, Zach Roloff slammed his dad as a coward last spring, accusing Matt of effing over his kids and of trying to create headlines ahead of Little People, Big World returning to the air.

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out,” Zach wrote online at the time.

It was a stunning message from Zach Roloff, who has rarely stirred up any controversy over the years.

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

Concluded Zach in the spring of 2022, simply blasting his parent:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

Here is a split screen snapshot of Caryn Chander and Matt Roloff… and Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff. (TLC)

At one point, Audrey Roloff also made it clear that she felt screwed by Matt; that she agreed with Zach in implying that her father-in-law didn’t give his children a fair chance to take over the farm.

Matt has remained estranged from most loved ones ever since.

When hefirst put the farm up for sale in May 2022, he listed the 16-acre parcel at $4 million.

However, after failing to find a buyer, he removed the listing and then placed it back up for sale in August 2023 with a lower price at $3,395,000.

And yet still. No one has been able to strike a deal with the TLC personality.

Matt Roloff it taking something very seriously in this photo, as he addresses the TLC cameras. (TLC)

It’s unclear what the future now holds for Matt Roloff, but at least we know Little People, Big World is coming back for another season.

It will premiere on Tuesday, February 20 at 9/8c and here is the official network synopsis:

Just as the Roloffs settle into a rhythm, family surprises and continued tension give rise to new struggles and questions.

After an unexpected proposal, Matt and Caryn excitedly look to the future while building their dream home on the farm, but the constant strain on the family makes them wonder what that future will look like.

While Amy continues to enjoy married life with Chris, she remains unsettled by the family strife.

To help bring the family together and support a cause near and dear to her, she decides to throw a fundraiser and enlists Chris, Matt, and Caryn’s help.

But it doesn’t take long before the stress rises to the surface.

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are enjoying their busy lives with three kids.

However, everything is turned upside down when Zach is rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

t

E