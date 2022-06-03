Audrey Roloff: Jeremy and I Were Screwed Out of the Farm!

Matt Roloff appears to have a great deall of explaining to do.

To multiple members of his once-close family.

As previously reported, the father of four put 16 acres of his farm up for sale a couple weeks ago, announcing this decision on Instagam and writing toward the end of his statement at the time:

"It's time to move toward the next season of life.

This, of course, was Matt's choice to make, considering he bought ex-wife Amy out of the land entirely in 2019.

Over the years, however, there had been rumblings here and there about the popular tourist destination behind handed down -- to either Matt's son Zach or his twin sibling, Jeremy.

Shortly after he confirmed plans to sell a portion of the lot, Matt explained his thinking a bit, writing that "my twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale."

He also claimed the kids had "moved on to other interests and investments" and turned down a "substantial family discount" to purchase the farm.

In a truly stunning rebuke, Zach Roloff tagged his dad in a comment and positively trashed the guy.

"Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others," Zach wrote, shocking fans and adding late last month:

"Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

"This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain."

So... that was Zach's response to Matt hoping to sell the property to someone outside his family.

Now, let's hear from Matt's daughter-in-law, shall we?

Asked if she and her husband ever considered buying the farm, Audrey Roloff responded on June 1:

“We tried to back in May of 2020. We shared what we felt comfortable sharing about that in a podcast episode."

Continued Audrey, clearly growing angry over how things transpired:

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible.

"He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV.

"It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

Following Zach's surprising attack against his father, Amy Roloff also spoke out and blamed Matt for stirring up such controversy.

“Everything comes at a cost, and this has come at a big cost,” Amy told followers of the sale and how Matt handled things with his children as potential vendors.

“But we will always all see it differently and that’s the unfortunate thing. But I feel for my boys.

"Something that they were brought up with didn’t happen in the way we thought it would."

Back to Audrey, meanwhile...

The mother of three reiterated that her and Jeremy's desire to take over the farm “no secret” and they were “very public” about it during their time on Little People, Big World until their departure in July 2018, both in their book and on social media.

“When we were finally at a point where it was practically possible, we made an offer, but realized maybe it wasn’t meant to be,” Audrey wrote on Wednesday.

After noting she and Jeremy had the intention of “saving” the farm, Audrey added:

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

Wow, boom. There it is.

Audrey has never seemed especially close to her in-laws, almost never posting any pictures with them on Instagram.

Maybe now we know why?

"As you have maybe noticed with Jer’s family, things can be a little complicated," she continued here.

Audrey went on to say it was “incredibly hard” for them to let go of the farm, explaining that they “fell in love there, got married there, helped run the businesses there," writing:

“We really did think we’d raise our kids there. Like I said, it was the death of a dream."

The author and podcast host tried to end on a positive note, however:

The Lord has taught us so much through this ‘death of a dream’ as we refer to it.

It’s brought an opportunity for so much growth along with new dreams and a new vision for the future that we are very excited about.