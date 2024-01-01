New year.

Same old and very sweet Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

On Sunday afternoon, Swift once again attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, this time showing up at a suite in Arrowhead Stadium and cheering on her handsome tight end of a boyfriend.

She and Kelce left in a good mood, too, after the Chiefs held on for a 25-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor Swift cheers during the first quarter between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The celebration continued into the special night, meanwhile, as Swift and Kelce attended a New Year’s Eve party together.

Based on one footage uploaded to Twitter, the two danced together at one point and then swapped some serious spit in front of onlookers.

You can see for yourself below, based on a social media upload that included the following caption:

Taylor and Travis ringing in the New Year’s with a kiss in KC!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the new year at a party together. (Twitter)

The couple has been going strong for months, of course.

Speculation over a budding romance heated up once the artist started appearing at the two-time Super Bowl Champion’s games alongside his parents in late September.

These rumors then turned into a romantic reality after Swift and Kelce continued to go on dates throughout the fall.

They’ve since kissed many times in public and Swift has even talked openly about the relationship, most notably in an interview with TIME Magazine.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone cheer after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Swift told this outlet that the relationship “started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

(For those in need of a refresher, the star athlete attended a Taylor Swift concert this summer in Arrowhead Stadium… tried and failed to give the singer a bracelet during the event… and then jokingly called her out in his podcast days later.)

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor continued to TIME.

Therefore… by the time Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September?

“We were a couple,” she said a few weeks, confirming once and for all the status of where things stand with Kelce.

Taylor Swift poorly toward the end of the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs game. (Getty Images)

Swifties, for their part, are fully behind the pair.

They reacted enthusiastically to the New Year’s Eve post, with one person leaving a comment that reads:

“This is gonna be a blessed year, if it’s starting like this.”

Another said: “I am so happy for her, she seems to be so comfortable, makes my heart warm.”

And a third added: “They are so cute! This is everything I need for 2024 to be blessed already.”

Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In that same TIME feature, Swift spoke proudly about the ways in which she and Travis show each other support.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”

