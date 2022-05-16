Zach Roloff Attacks Dad as "Cowardly" in Absolutely Shocking Instagram Post

Little People.

Big World.

Huge and stunning fight.

Over the weekend, Matt Roloff posted a lengthy Instagram message that explained the reason why he's put a portion of his farm up for sale -- and, in response, his son Zach absolutely WENT OFF on the father of four... in a manner we've never before between these loved ones.

As previously reported, Matt has put 16 acres of his farm in Oregon up for sale.

He's asking for $4 million exchange for this parcel of land, writing at the time:

"All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn.

"It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. ….its time to move toward the next season of life."

At various times in the past, it seemed as if Matt sell the farm to one of his twin sons, either Jacob or Zach.

We can't confirm just how far these negotiations got, but Tori and Zach surprised some fans late last year when they announced a move to Washington.

Tori admitted shortly afterward that there was some possibility she and her spouse were going to take over the family business, but said she had no regrets over the way things turned out.

Zach, however?

It sure sounds like he has some regrets, and a lot of anger.

On Sunday, you see, Matt Roloff wrote on Instagram that it's "difficult ... to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale," saying his "ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come."

Alas...

"Keeping that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be. Unfortunately, Roloff Farm farm cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels," Matt added.

Matt even went on to cite both Zach and Jacob, continuing as follows:

"My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale.

"Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments…. and even tho a substantial family discount and a “gift of equity” was offered by both Amy and I….(and I still owe Amy a bundle of money) ..they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time."

As a result, Matt said he simply had to put the farm up for sale so he could fulfull his "retirment goals."

Zach, meanwhile, felt a need to response to Matt's summation of events.

Tagging his father directly, Zach wrote "this post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out."

Indeed, Little People, Big World kicks off a new season on Tuesday, May 17 and clips we've seen from upcoming episodes do depict a lot of tension between Zach and Matt.

Concluded Zach, simply blasting his parent:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

Wow, huh? Wow. Wow. Wow.

You almost never see words such as this exchanged between members of the Roloff family, who have mostly experienced success and popularity due to how well they get along.

Could this all be a public relations stunt just to garner attention for the brand new season ahead?

It could be.

In many ways, though, wouldn't that be equally upsetting?

Matt has not yet responded to his son's pointed remarks.

The Roloff patriarch did share the following photo of himself and Zach's newborn son, however, but it's perhaps worth noting that he doesn't mention his son at all in the caption.

"Thanks @toriroloff for sending me this amazing photo with newest addition to the clan," wrote Matt along with the photo.

"So sweet to see how attentive Jackson and Lilah are to new baby brother Josiah.

"He even opened his eyes to say Hi."