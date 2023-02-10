Zach Roloff Wakes Up from Brain Surgery, Shows Signs of Progress

We have an update on Zach Roloff.

And, thankfully, it appears to be a positive one.

The Little People, Big World star was hospitalized this week due because it was discovered that his “shunt is in need of repair,” according to an Instagram post by wife Tori on Tuesday.

A shunt is a hollow tube that is placed in the brain to help redirect and drain cerebrospinal fluid.

We don’t know what caused this need for a repair, but Tori asked fans to keep her husband in their prayers.

On Thursday evening, meanwhile, she uploaded the photos above and below and opened her caption by stating:

“Not exactly how we saw our week going…”

We wouldn’t think so, no. How frightening!

Hang in there, Zach Roloff! The reality star has woken up from brain surgery.

“Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!” she added.

“Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them!

“We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach’s needs!”

Previously, despite an ongoing feud with his son, Matt Roloff also gave Zach a shout-out on social media.

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

“Thank you to our friends and family who have all reached out asking to help. We feel so loved and supported by you,” Tori continued, praising her mother-in-law for looking after her three kids.

Also shout out to @amyjroloff for holding down the fort and playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours.

“I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!

“You’re a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you.”

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are pictured here on a 2022 episode of Little People, Big World.

Tori concluded her post by citing the bible verse Jeremiah 17:14.

She and Zach have been at the center of Little People, Big World since its series premiere.

Of late, however, Tori has indicated that their time as stars of the popular TLC reality show may be coming to an end.

“All the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them,” Tori recently told followers of her least favorite part of the program.

As for her favorite aspect, the mother of three revealed that the series allows her to experience “cool things,” meet “awesome people,” the crew and that her family gets “to share our story (kind of).”

Tori, Zach and their kids look beyond adorable in this family portrait, don’t they?

Still, “I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Roloff told folks in December.

And with Zach on the mend? Perhaps needing some time to rest and recover and get himself right?

We wouldn’t be shocked if these Roloffs decide now is the best time to take a break from filming.

Either way, of course, we simply wish Zach the very best on his path to recovery.

