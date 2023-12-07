‘Little People, Big World’: New Season Premiere Date, Storyline Details …

It’s official.

And it’s officially exciting.

Earlier this week, TLC announced an upcoming slate of returning reality show, publishing a press release that confirmed there WILL, indeed, be a Little People, Big World Season 25.

It will premiere on Tuesday, February 20 at 9/8c.

Zach and Tori Roloff pose here for two of their kids as part of a TLC promotional campaign. (TLC)

Previously, Matt Roloff made the same announcement, telling fans that filming wrapped up back in August and even teasing a bit of what viewers can expect this winter from the series.

Now, meanwhile, TLC has come out with a Season 25 synopsis.

Little People, Big World New Season 25 Recap:

Here’s what viewers can expect from the next season of the show:

Just as the Roloffs settle into a rhythm, family surprises and continued tension give rise to new struggles and questions, it opens.

After an unexpected proposal, Matt and Caryn excitedly look to the future while building their dream home on the farm, but the constant strain on the family makes them wonder what that future will look like.

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

The press release continues, emphasizing the ongoing feud between Matt and his sons in particular… based on Zach and Jeremy’s responses to how their dad handled the potential sale of his farm last year.

While Amy continues to enjoy married life with Chris, she remains unsettled by the family strife, the statement says.

To help bring the family together and support a cause near and dear to her, she decides to throw a fundraiser and enlists Chris, Matt, and Caryn’s help.

But it doesn’t take long before the stress rises to the surface.

Matt Roloff doesn’t look thrilled in this Little People, Big World confessional. (TLC)

Finally, it sounds as if we’ll delve into a medical emergency that affected the family many months ago.

Concludes the press release:

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are enjoying their busy lives with three kids.

However, everything is turned upside down when Zach is rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Amy Roloff looks a bit concerned in this photo from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Prior to this confirmation, there had been concern that Tori and Zach might be done with the show.

In an interview with The Sun, Caryn Chandler’s son basically said as much.

“They’re kind of doing their own thing,” Connor Chandler said this fall of the couple, adding back then:

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue…

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

Thankfully, it sounds like Connor was mistaken!

Once again, Little People, Big World will premiere on Tuesday, February 20 at 9/8c on TLC.