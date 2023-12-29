Kody Brown is a broken man.

Speaking to People Magazine this week about how his family totally fell apart over the past two years, the Sister Wive star offered up some advice to anyone else thinking of getting married to more than one person.

Or more than three other people, we guess.

Kody Brown is trying not to sound like a jerk in this scene. (TLC)

“I don’t advise people marry and go over three wives,” Brown told this outlet.

“I’m not an advocate of plural marriage, but I’ve had my own experience in it and I’ve had my own failures in it.

“Because of that, I’m like, you got to be really, really wise about who is doing it, how they’re doing it.”

It sure sounds like Kody is blaming Christine, Janelle and Meri for his relationships with them having ended, doesn’t it?

Kody Brown says something that is likely very selfish and sexist in this confessional. (TLC)

Christine left Kody in November 2021. Janelle did the same about a year later. And Meri and Kody joined forces in January 2023 to announce the end of their union.

“To be fair, if you know people very, very, very well, maybe it’ll work,” Kody continued to People.

“But there’s those marriages that have people who know each other very, very, very well, and they still don’t work.”

It doesn’t help, of course, when the husband at the center of these marriages is a selfish and sexist jerk face.

Kody Brown opens up here on the Sister Wives one-on-one special. (TLC)

Overall, Kody’s view on the polygamous lifestyle has changed a great deal due to the dissolution of these three romances.

“I don’t have the answers,” he concluded to People.

“When I was 25, I had no experience and all the answers. Now I’m 55 and I have all the experience and zero answers.”

Kody remains legally married to Robyn Brown, and recently said he has no plans to bring on any new partners.

Kody Brown is likely saying something selfish in this scene. (TLC)

On one of the Sister Wives one-on-one specials that aired to close out Season 18, Kody admitted that he has always loved Robyn the most ever since he met her.

Hence why no new spiritual marriage would work out.

“I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her,” he said of his close relationship with Robyn, which spelled doom for his other relationships.

“Now I know better.”