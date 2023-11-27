Meghan Markle: Abandoning Montecito, Moving to LA to Relaunch Her Acting Career?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in April, Meghan Markle signed on with the famed William Morris Endeavor talent agency.

Perhaps the esteemed agency in Hollywood, WME reps Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Joaquin Phoenix, and a slew of other A-listers and Oscar-winners.

For obvious reasons, the move prompted rumors that Meghan was planning to return to acting.

Those reports were later bolstered by the resurgent popularity of Suits, the USA Network drama that marked the peak of Meghan’s acting career.

Meghan Markle played a huge role on the former USA Network series Suits. (USA)

The show found a new audience over the summer, becoming one of Netflix’s top shows and sparking rumors of a reboot.

By while such a reboot seems likely, it probably will not involve the show’s best-known star, as much as fans might hope otherwise.

These days, of course, Meghan is one of the most famous people on the planet, a fact that has little to do with her time in Hollywood.

She’s now the Duchess of Sussex, thanks to her marriage to Prince Harry, and her days in front of the camera are well behind her.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Or are they?

Yes, the rumors about Meghan’s return to the screen are circulating again this week, and it’s all because of recent developments in the SoCal real estate market.

According to a new report from TMZ, Harry and Meghan are planning to sell their home in Montecito in order to move down the coast to the Los Angeles area.

The Sussexes looked at an $8 million property in Malibu back in September, but it seems that they decided to pass on that property, largely because it wasn’t close enough to LA proper.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

So yeah, Harry and Meghan want to be right in the thick of La La Land — a fact that’s led many to speculate that Meghan is hoping to get back into acting.

Insiders tell TMZ that the Sussexes’ top priorities during their current house hunt are “privacy and community.”

In other words, they’re looking for an exclusive enclave loaded with A-list neighbors.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

You might remember that when they first moved to Cali, Harry and Meghan spent several weeks living in mansion owned by Tyler Perry in Beverly Ridge Estates

Harry has since described the experience as “bliss because no one knew we were there … We were there for six weeks, and no one knew. My family still thought I was in Canada.”

Sources indicate that the Sussexes are hoping to recreate those idyllic days in their new abode.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022. (Getty)

Of course, that won’t be so easy now that the whole world knows that Harry and Meghan are Angelenos.

In order to regain the sort of privacy they enjoyed during the pandemic, the Sussexes would likely have to relocate to someplace like Wyoming.

But something tells us that a role as Rizzo in the Cheyenne Community Theater’s production of Grease isn’t the sort of acting role that Meghan has in mind!