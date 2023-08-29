Meghan Markle In Talks With "Big Name Directors" For Return to Acting; Duchess Believes "An Oscar Is In Her Future"

Before she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was an actress on the middlingly popular basic cable legal drama Suits.

The show ran for nine seasons, and several critics sang its praises, but with the passage of time, it looked as though Meghan’s acting career would be mostly forgotten and reduced to nothing more than an interesting footnote for future historians.

But then, over the summer, something interesting happened:

Unexpectedly, Suits became one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

New generations discovered the series right around the time that Meghan signed with WME, one of Hollywood’s top talent agencies.

Insiders say that at the time, Meghan just wanted the agency’s help with her long-awaited return to social media.

But now? Now there are rumors that the duchess intends to return to acting.

And this time, she’s setting her sights on the big screen!

“Suits is such a hit in reruns that Meghan’s being told there’s a demand from fans to see her act again,” a source close to the situation tells Life & Style.

“She’s excited. While she’d love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role. She thinks an Oscar would be in her future.”

Meghan hasn’t acted since 2017, so it might be a while before she’s capable of churning out Oscar-caliber performances.

But she certainly won’t have any trouble finding work!

In fact, it seems that Meghan has been turning down offers left and right in recent years.

“She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry,” says the source.

“But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers,” the insider adds.

“Harry is 100 percent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved.”

So what kind of role might Meghan take on for her big return to the silver screen (and her first role as a lead in a major motion picture)?

Well, there have been rumors that she’s in talks to star in a sequel to the 1992 Kevin Costner-Whitney Houston blockbuster The Bodyguard.

Costner has referenced the project in interviews, revealing that the script was written in the mid-nineties with Princess Diana in mind for the lead role.

And now, in what would be an inspired bit of stunt casting, the part written for Harry’s late mother could go to his wife.

“The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit,” an insider recently told UK tabloid The Express.

Obviously, if Meghan does re-launch her acting career, then the move would have major implications for the Sussexes’ future as a couple.

For starters, Harry and Meghan’s rumored plans to return to the UK would likely be put on ice for the foreseeable future.

And that might be a good thing for everyone involved.

After all, Harry is planning to visit London for a charity event next month, and he’s already receiving brutal treatment from the infamous UK tabloid press.

People in Los Angeles might be fake — but at least they smile to your face (when their Botox allows it).

And for now, at least, both Harry and Meghan seem to prefer the sunnier, friendlier climes of Southern California.