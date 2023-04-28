Meghan Markle: Here’s Why Fans Think She’s Planning to Return to Acting!

Meghan Markle has a lot on her plate these days.

In addition to her humanitarian work with the Archewell Foundation, she’s a podcast host, an author, a television producer, and of course, a mother of two.

But some fans are convinced that despite the many hats she already wears, Meghan is about embark on an exciting new phase of her career.

As you’re probably aware, before she met Harry, Meghan was a successful actress with a lead role on the popular legal drama Suits.

Meghan sported a slightly different look for a recent appearance at a friend’s TED Talk. (Photo via YouTube)

Now, many of the duchess’ biggest supporters are excitedly predicting that she’ll soon return to the screen.

The reason for the anticipation is Meghan’s decision to sign with the ultra-exclusive WME talent agency.

The partnership was announced on Thursday in a series of tweets from WME.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas,” the agency’s tweeta read.

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

Yes, WME represents all types of public figures — including Meghan’s good friend Serena Williams — and it’s not like the duchess didn’t have an agent before.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her recent Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

So why are fans so convinced that she’s planning to wade back into the shark-infested waters of the film and television industry?

Well, it might be the fact that WME’s most famous clients are actors.

In fact, Meghan’s team at the agency will include company CEO Ari Emanuel, who served as the inspiration for Ari Gold, the super-agent portrayed Jeremy Piven on the HBO series Entourage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

But in news that’s sure to come as a disappointment to the most loyal members of the Sussex Squad, it seems that Meghan has no immediate plans to return to Hollywood.

According to a new report from Variety, “acting will not be an area of focus” in her new partnership with WME.

As much as we’d love to see Meghan back on the screen, that’s probably for the best.

Meghan Markle is wearing quite a hat in this photo. Not sure if we like it or not. (Photo via Getty)

After all, the Duchess of Sussex one of the most famous women on the planet these days — would it be possible for her to disappear completely into a role?

Besides, with the amount of hate Meghan receives from her harshest critics, we’re sure any announcement of her involvement in a film or television project would be met with angry promises of a boycott.

For now, at least, it’s better if Meghan just continues to slay as the head of her own one-woman media empire.

There are worse fates!