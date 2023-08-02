Suits Becomes Surprise "Hit of the Summer" on Netflix: Will Meghan Markle Return For a Reboot of the Show That Made Her Famous?

These days, Meghan Markle is one of the most famous women on the planet.

But there was a time, not all that long ago, when Meghan was just another struggling actress trying to make a name for herself in Hollywood.

The future duchess sort of broke through with her role on the USA network legal dramedy Suits.

But the show wasn’t exactly a smash hit, and Meghan wouldn’t become a household name until she started dating Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle is all smiles in this photo. It’s a snapshot of her on the USA network series Suits. (Photo Credit: USA Network)

But over the past few months, an unexpected development has taken place.

Suits has gained a second life on Netflix and Peacock, becoming a surprise hit on both streaming platforms.

It seems that younger generations have discovered and fallen in love with the show — a situation that’s being compared to the rebirth of The Office that took place a few years ago.

We’re beginning to think we missed out on something by not watching Suits. Here’s another memorable pic of Meghan from one of the show’s promotional campaigns. (Photo Credit: USA )

Not surprisingly, the resurgence of Suits has led to talk of a possible reboot.

And those rumors, in turn, have led to talk of Meghan returning to the show.

But in a recent interview with TV Line, executive producer Gene Klein conceded that the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to reprise her role as Rachel Zane.

Meghan Markle portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane for seven seasons on Suits. (Photo Credit: USA)

“I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend,” Klein told the outlet

“I would assume that’s just not possible,” he continued.

Klein went on to say that he’s not sure what’s caused the show’s recent spike in popularity, but he assumes it’s all because of Meghan.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“In this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point,” he explained.

“But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”

Interestingly, Klein says this is the first time that the show has experienced a boost in popularity as a result of Meghan’s fame.

Remember when Meghan Markle starred on Suits? This photo is from back then. (Photo Credit: USA)

“Without a doubt [Markle marrying Prince Harry] has jacked up our visibility,” he said.

“All we really get is linear TV ratings and those were not affected as much by [the romance], but in terms of awareness of the show … it’s exploded,” he said.

“Any time somebody in your cast finds someone and falls in love is great — whether they’re famous or not.”

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK on her recent Netflix series. (Netflix)

Meghan left the show shortly after she began her relationship with Harry.

At the time, Klein noted that Meghan’s new romance would make it difficult for her to return to the series, as such a move would result in messy “logistics,” including “heightened security.”

These days, Meghan is more famous, than ever, so it’s a fairly safe bet that she won’t be showing up on the Suits set anytime soon.

Meghan Markle arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Still, there have been rumors in recent weeks about Meghan returning to acting as the lead in a sequel to the 1992 Kevin Costner-Whitney Houston blockbuster The Bodyguard.

Costner claims the part was originally written for Princess Diana prior her death.

No matter what happens next, news of Suits renewed popularity must be a welcome change of pace, as Meghan and Harry have been enduring a string of bad press for the past three months.

Perhaps the Sussexes’ long-awaited comeback is finally at hand!