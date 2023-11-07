Jenelle Evans: David Eason Keeps Many Guns and Has Abused Me!

Back in the spring of 2019, Jenelle Evans separated from David Eason and also filed for an order of protection.

She did so after Eason shot and killed the family dog, a homicide he later admitted to and defended by saying the pet nipped at the couple’s then-two-year-old daughter.

Fast forward more than four years to the present day… and Evans has seemingly split once again from her husband.

This time, she did so after Eason was charged with child abuse after allegedly assaulting Jenelle’s 14-year old son, Jace.

Now, meanwhile, The Sun has obtained detailed court documents from Jenelle’s application in 2019 for the aforementioned order of protection.

They paint a VERY scary picture of Eason, while also delving into alleged violent incidents from around that time between the estranged spouses.

In a lengthy statement in these papers, Jenelle opened as follows:

“I married David on September 23 of 2017. Since then, he has been abusive and violent toward me. Because of this behavior, I want to leave him.”

Continued Jenelle in the documents published by The Sun:

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I’m scared for my life and the life of my children and my children’s well-being.”

Evans went on to cite a number of examples.

“About three months after we married David became angry at me. He grabbed and squeezed my arm causing a bruise,” she wrote, citing an altercation from December 2017.

The second incident she listed she estimated happened around October 7, 2018.

David got angry and destroyed our master bathroom.

He tore up the new shelves, broke my prescription glasses, smashed my hair straightener and destroyed a glass vase in the bathroom.

I don’t know what started the argument that led to his actions, but after I confronted him about destroying my things, he came to the bathroom while I was taking a bath and screamed in my face as loud as he could to scare me.

In October 2018, Evans called 911 and said Eason had broken her collarbone.

Via these court documents, Jenelle claimed David fell on top of her, resulting in this serious injury.

Referencing yet another instance — from December of 2018 — Jenelle wrote:

David posted a threat on social media against President Trump and Speaker Pelosi…

As a result of the post the Secret Service came to our house to talk to him. In response to the officers’ visit, David posted videos threatening to shoot Secret Service agents and showing off his stockpile of ammunition.

He has a large amount of ammunition, explosives and guns in the house, including semi-automatic firearms like an AR-15.

Elsewhere in this filing, Jenelle attached pictures “that show broken glass, turned-over barstools, spilled coffee,” all of which she writes were a result of David’s “actions” from another violent tirade.

By January 2020, Evans and Eason had reconciled and the former Teen Mom 2 star filed to have the protective order dropped.

In a YouTube video from October of that year, David mentioned the separation — and listed his own side of the split in this process:

“I know Jenelle and I, we split up for a couple of months, but she just had to go party, get it out of her system. She realized life is not greener on the other side. It’s more fun at home, with me, go fishing and stuff.”

And this brings us all back to the present day.

A criminal summons issued after Eason was arrested for child abuse last month states the following:

“The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child.

“The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

Child Protective Services is reportedly investigating this incident, while Jace is living with his grandmother at the moment.

Jenelle initially defended her husband against all accusations of abuse.

However, she has since unfollowed him on Instagram and mostly gone radio silent on the topic.

Above all else, we just hope Jace and his siblings are doing okay.