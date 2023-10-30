Following Jenelle Evans’ most recent appearance in court, the troubled Teen Mom star posted a lengthy TikTok tirade in which she vowed to steer clear of social media for a while.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Evans stuck to that promise for about a day.

As expected, Evans was quickly back at it, waging a war of words against her perceived haters (a group that includes her own mother) while running damage control in the midst of her family’s latest round of scandals.

You’ve probably heard that Jenelle’s son Jace Evans has been removed from her home and returned to his grandmother’s care just months after Jenelle won custody.

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And you’re likely aware that Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, has been charged with child abuse in connection with allegations made by Jace.

But did you hear about David allegedly texting his ex in hopes of a reconciliation?

Or how about the fact that over the weekend, Jenelle stopped following David on Instagram?

Oh, and then there’s the whole thing about Jenelle accusing Barbara of being a “toxic parent,” and a UK tabloid posting pics of the Easons’ unkempt home, and Jenelle posting a family tribute video without Jace in it …

Jenelle Evans has a complicated and not very strong relationship with her son, Jace. (Instagram)

Needless to say, a lot has been happening on The Land lately.

And as usual, Jenelle hasn’t been able to stop herself from posting through it.

Evans clearly fancies herself some sort of ingenious social media manipulator, and she always deploys the same tactic:

Sharing happy family photos that she thinks will serve as an effective counter-argument against the court records, eyewitness accounts of abuse, and other evidence that there’s some seriously disturbing sh-t going on in her household.

Jenelle Evans poses for an outdoor photo with daughter Ensley and son Kaiser. (Instagram)

This time, she posted a whole montage, beginning with a caption reading, “What are some of your favorite memories?”

“Focusing on family,” Evans wrote alongside the post.

Jace was nowhere to be seen in the pics, but we suppose that makes sense, given that Jenelle and David have reportedly been instructed not to contact the boy.

Many fans noted that there’s another interesting development on Jenelle’s Instagram, as well — it looks as though she and David have unfollowed one another.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have cute kids. But their marriage doesn’t seem utopian. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

That could be the result of the aforementioned text messages that David sent to his ex, which she proceeded to leak to UK tabloid The Sun, who published the messages in full.

There’s nothing explicitly sexual in the messages, but it’s clear that Eason is hoping to rekindle his relationship with the. mother of his daughter.

And you can be certain that Jenelle did not know about any of it.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

In other Jenelle news (really, it never ends with this lady), Evans also posted an Instagram Story that showed a scene from an unnamed movie in which a mother and daughter engaged in a vicious argument.

She captioned the post #ToxicParents and joked that the dialogue could have been lifted from her life.

Obviously, Evans was referring to her strained relationship with her own mother.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin, and abuse allegations. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But as many commenters pointed out, if Jenelle wants to see a toxic parent, she only needs to look in the mirror!

We hope for her kids’ sake that Jenelle will begin to calm down and create a more stable environment.

Sadly, we don’t think it’ll happen anytime soon.