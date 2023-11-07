Last week, Kalani Faagata went Instagram official with Dallas Nuez.

He went from her “Hall Pass” hookup to becoming her boyfriend of one year.

Dallas did not actually appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort. But his recent Q&A with Kalani’s fans helped us to get to know him.

90 Day fans have a lot of questions. Here are some key answers about Dallas:

On October 31, 2023, Dallas Nuez revealed his face on Instagram for the first time. He did not explain who the people with him on his Instagram Story photo were, but that’s okay. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Why wait so long to go public?

Between NDAs and a very reasonable desire for privacy as they navigated their early relationship, Kalani and Dallas did not go public at first.

Even though fans saw a glimpse of his hand or jawline here and there on social media, the two didn’t go public until Halloween.

That hallowed occasion followed the episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort in which Kalani officially settled on divorcing Asuelu. (Remember, the spinoff filmed in January, when things with Dallas were much newer)

In his Instagram Q&A, Dallas was SO cute about Kalani. (Image Credit: Instagram)

During his Instagram Q&A session with Kalani’s fans (his new followers), Dallas showed a great sense of humor.

And, at every turn, he chose to gush over Kalani. Her fans just met her biggest fan.

We now know some key details about Dallas’ life. Some of it is trivia, while others have to do with his and Kalani’s future.

Dallas loves bragging about Kalani. So cute! (Image Credit: Instagram)

What’s it like after one year?

Now that Dallas can be open about his relationship, he’s excited to share.

The cat is out of the bag — and that means that he can brag about how much he adores Kalani.

It must be so difficult to keep a secret like that for so long.

For those wondering, Dallas is 28 years old. But not for long. (Image Credit: Instagram)

How old is Dallas? When is his birthday?

He is 28 years old. But not for long.

On December 29 of this year, Dallas will turn 29.

We suspect that some of those who asked this question were asking for astrology reasons. Sure, whatever.

Dallas will turn 29 on the 29th this year! The pattern will not hold true next year. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Is Dallas Samoan?

Kalani is of Samoan descent. Asuelu is Samoan and actually from Samoa.

Many have wondered if the same is true of Dallas.

But he is not.

A lot of people assumed that Dallas might be Samoan. But he is not. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Then what is Dallas’ whole deal?

Asking someone’s ethnicity is not a neutral question. It can be intrusive, it can be a microaggression, or it can be a deliberate way of othering them.

(Also, some people don’t actually know. There are families in this world whose histories were stolen from them)

Dallas’s family is from Hawai’i and from the Philippines.

Dallas’ family is from both Hawai’i and The Philippines. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Will Dallas appear on 90 Day Fiance in some capacity?

Dallas was a hot topic on 90 Day: The Last Resort. But even after he flew down to meet up (and get down to business) with Kalani, he did not get any camera time.

There are multiple ways that he could appear on reality TV, from small appearances to a full blown spinoff of their own.

But if you’re hoping to see Kalani & Asuelu: After The 90 Days or something like that, think again.

Don’t expect to see Dallas appear on 90 Day Fiance any time soon. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“That’s going to be a no for me,” Dallas reveals.

It’s not just that 90 Day Fiance pays its cast very little. (If we had to guess, we’d say that The Last Resort probably pays more per episode than any of the other ensemble spinoffs of the franchise)

Dallas isn’t interested in reality TV fame. That’s healthy. It means that he’s not after Kalani for clout. And not airing their relationship will likely be good for both of them.