Jenelle Evans & David Eason: Broken Up (Again) Amid Child Abuse Scandal, Cheating Allegations?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are going through yet another rough patch.

In fact, at this point, it might be more accurate to say that their entire marriage has been one long rough patch.

But while the Easons have certainly endured more than their fair share of self-created drama in their years together, these current setbacks might be their toughest test so far.

As you’ve likely heard, Jenelle recently lost custody of her eldest son, Jace Evans, just months after he left his grandmother’s care and moved in with the Easons.

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason on his birthday in 2023.

Jace alleges that he was assaulted by his stepfather, and David is now under investigation.

Police have issued a warrant for Eason’s arrest, but he has not yet been taken into custody.

And that’s not the only scandal that David is currently caught up in.

In fact, it seems that Jenelle is more upset about the other allegations against her husband!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have cute kids. But their marriage doesn't seem utopian.

As we previously reported, David’s ex-wife, Whitney Rich, recently shared screenshots of text messages in which Eason apologizes for his past behavior and offers to buy her a birthday present.

(With Jenelle’s money, no doubt. Thankfully, Rich declined the offer.)

Now, Jenelle and David have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and all of the videos featuring David have been deleted from her TikTok account.

Strange things are happening in the fetid swamp that Jenelle Evans and David Eason call home. And it seems recent events have driven David to tears.

Not surprisingly, observers are taking this as a sign that the couple has once again called it quits.

“Jenelle has taken down most of her TikToks with David. Has this happened before?” one person asked on Reddit.

“About every other week. Nothing says healthy mature adult relationship more than blocking each other and removing pics/videos on social media,” another user replied.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though.

“She probably changed the privacy settings to just her being able to view them,” a third theorized, adding:

“On Monday when he’s lovebombed her and she’s bought him a new motorcycle, they’ll be back on her page.”

“I wonder what kind of motorcycle she’ll buy him this time,” a fourth joked.

But the reconciliation stage might not happen as quickly this time.

That’s because UK tabloid The Sun has obtained audio in which David can be heard shouting at his ex and her husband and demanding further proof of his (alleged) attempt at infidelity.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin, and abuse allegations.

“Mother f—k it’s gonna be completely brought out to the light if you don’t tell the God-d truth and you’re gonna lose your mother f–king trailer, your f*–k n–sack and everything you’ve ever dreamed for in your motherf–king life b–ch! I promise you that boy!” David screams at Whitney’s husband in the recording.

“You’re gonna go to jail,” Eason adds.

“Shane, why don’t you send the text messages with the actual phone number and take away where it says ‘David’ on those messages,” an irate Jenelle interrupts.

David and Jenelle pose for a selfie in happier times.

In the audio, Jenelle seemed to have some doubts about David’s guilt.

But her decision to unfollow him and delete him off of her TikTok page seems to indicate that she’s none too thrilled with her husband at the moment.

Whatever the case, you can be sure there’s much more drama to come.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.