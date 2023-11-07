Jennifer Aniston “Struggling” After Tragic Death of Matthew Perry

Late last month, beloved Friends star Matthew Perry passed away.
He dedicated much of his voice, time, and money to the cause of battling addiction. It was a familiar struggle to the late actor.
Millions of fans now mourn his passing.
But for longtime friend and costar Jennifer Aniston, this tragedy is hitting extra hard. And her loved ones worry about her.
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s tragic passing, Jennifer Aniston’s friends feel concerned about her well-being.
The late actor was only 54.
And according to what an inside source within the entertainment industry tells Page Six, it’s hitting her very hard.
Aniston and the other four surviving Friends cast members gathered on Friday at his funeral.
There, they mourned him and said their goodbyes.
“Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney [Cox] are reeling the most,” the insider details. “And Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely.”
“It’s a second massive loss in less than a year,” the source noted.
The insider pointed that Aniston is reeling “with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner.” That first anniversary is usually the hardest.
“She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that,” the source explained. “And now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”
John Aniston passed away at age 89 in November of last year.
Though the Days of Our Lives star lived a full life, there is never a “good” time or age for a loved one to pass away.
According to the inside source: “She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow.”
Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc joined Jennifer Aniston at their late friend’s funeral.
They laid their friend to rest at Forest Lawn cemetery, which is only minutes away from the Warner Bros. studios. There, they spent a decade filming a sitcom that turned them all into household names.
The cast was at the small funeral service, but did not take part in his burial. That was for family and his closest friends alone.
Tragically, Perry drowned late last month in the jacuzzi of his Pacific Palisades home.
For many years, he was open about his struggles with substance abuse and addiction. And Aniston was, he noted, someone who was always sure to check in on him.
“She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that,” he told Diane Saywer in an interview just one year before he passed away.
Additionally, Perry shared with the world that Aniston was the first to confront him during their Friends era.
This was when his addiction was impossible for his castmates to ignore. They had noticed, but she was the one who spoke to him.
Sometimes, a friend saying something is the only way for someone to realize that they need help. That care and concern may have added decades to Perry’s life. We hope that she knows that.