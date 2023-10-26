We have a disturbing update on the arrest of David Eason.

As previously reported, the former Teen Mom star and husband of Jenelle Evans was taken into custody this week on a misdemeanor child abuse charge.

The charge stemmed from an apparent incident between Eason and Jace Evans, the 14-year old son of his wife’s from an earlier relationship.

Over the past several weeks, Jace has been reported missing three times by his mother.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

Now, meanwhile, TMZ has obtained court documents that confirm Eason is being accused of inflicting physical injury on Jace.

Specifically, he’s alleged to have caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck” of the teenager due to some kind of violent act.

These same legal paper say the injuries were NOT sustained by accident.

Also of seemingly important note?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend ELF SACK at InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows Spring/Summer 2020 on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Whatever transpired between Eason and Jace took place, based on this filing, on September 28.

This is the same date Jace admittedly ran away from home, sneaking through a window and taking off into the woods.

The young man was eventually discovered and spoke to the police… during which time he made an accusation of assault against Eason.

From what we’ve gathered, there may be video evidence of this assault, which both the police and Child Protective Services may have in their posession.

David Eason and stepson Jace Evans in happier times. (Instagram)

On Wednesday, Jenelle attended a hearing in North Carolina that determined Jace would remain for now in the custody of his grandmother, Barbara Evans, the same person who raised him throughout his childhood.

Just this past March, Jenelle was granted full custody of her son following a lengthy feud with her mom.

On multiple occasions since her husband was arrested, Evans has emphasized the mental state of Jace, implying he’s the one to blame for this assault charge.

“I do not trust anyone around me … I have no idea what human being I can trust anymore, not even my own blood,” she said on Instagram Tuesday.

“I’m being fed all these different stories from different people. People trying to get on my good side.. To then betray me over and over.”

Jenelle Evans has her hands full with son Jace. We really hope he’s doing okay. (Instagram)

Then, on Wednesday, Evans went ahead and blasted the police over social media.

“The whole point you’re missing with this whole case is it’s about my son’s mental health,” she told followers.

“And I will continue to say that. No matter what you guys say, this is about my son’s mental health, that’s it. Y’all can hate me as much as you want. It’s not going to stop me from posting content.

“It’s not going to stop me from being the best mother I can be! And it’s not gonna cause me to get into the depression where I just run and hide in a hole!”

Jenelle Evans now has full custody of son Jace. We hope she takes this seriously. (Instagram)

Continued the polarizing figure on TikTok:

“I’m gonna make sure that I’m taking care of my mental health and that I’m completely fine, and so are my kids,” she continued on TikTok.

“I’m gonna stand strong and I’m gonna support my husband, because I know the truth, God knows the truth. And YOU don’t!”

Jenelle concluded by trashing the detective on her case, whom she thinks lied to her:

“I’m like, ‘Y’all, I got a slew of evidence to show you, please can I present it?’ and no one will let me present it,” she said.

“No one will let me talk about it! So this sh-t keeps getting continued but I am ready so, yes, I am prepared like I’ve always been my whole life!

“You won’t catch me slippin’!”

O