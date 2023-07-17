Tammy Slaton Uploads New TikTok Video, Continues to Confound Viewers

Tammy Slaton has shared a new video to TikTok.

This would not usually be cause for an article written on this website, except for the tragedy that befell the 1000-Lb Sisters star not too long ago:

Her husband, Caleb Willingham, passed away at the young age of 40.

In the two weeks since this awful development, social media users have expressed understandable concern about Tammy’s state of mind; they fear she may return to her dangerous old habits of smoking, drinking and eating way too much.

Tammy Slaton apparently has a question to ask TikTok viewers in this video. (TikTok)

For now, though, most of these same users are more confused than concerned.

A few days ago, for example, Slaton posted a five-second clip of herself staring straight ahead into the camera.

In the background, a man’s voice bellowed “if you’re not obsessed with me, you’re not my type bitch.” And while was happening, Tammy was raising her hand up and shaking her head.

We can’t say we fully understand what that was all about.

Tammy Slaton posted a video to TikTok about two weeks after the tragic loss of her husband, Caleb. (Instagram)

Now, meanwhile, Tammy has uploaded Tiktok footage originally posted by another creator that asks the question “What era are you in?”

The filter then runs through a number of different options before landing on:

“Main character era.”

Again: We can’t say we fully understand what that was all about.

This was one of the photos Tammy Slaton uploaded on social media in tribute of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

Slaton, of course, is allowed to react to the loss of her spouse in any way she sees fit.

She and Caleb got married this past November in the parking lot of the Ohio rehab facility in which they met.

After just a few months, however, speculation started to persist that the relationship was over… reportedly because Tammy had left the facility and lost hundreds of pounds.

Willingham, though, had allegedly gained weight; wasn’t make a major effort to turn things around; and was becoming an impediment to Tammy’s progress.

Tammy Slaton posted this photo of Caleb Willingham shortly after he passed away. RIP. (Instagram)

“We were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy explained through tears a previous TikTok video about Caleb died.

She added this month:

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry.

“Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do,” she went on.

Tammy Slaton cries uncontrollably as she struggles to talk about Caleb Willingham after husband’s death. (Instagram)

The TLC personality also spoke to People Magazine after the tragedy.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” she told this publication.

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were only married for five months. May he rest in peace. (TLC)

Last week, finally, Tammy shared a simple, albeit painful and personal, message on her social media page.

It was a meme that read as follows:

Even though we don’t talk every day. Just because you live far away. You’re on my mind til each days end. I’m proud to say you are my friend.

We continue to send our heartfelt condolences to Tammy Slaton and everyone else who knew and loved Caleb Willingham.

