Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth! Welcomes First Baby With Bader Shammas!

She once starred in Parent Trap.

Now now?

Lindsay Lohan is herself a parent!

Amazing how time flies and things change, isn’t it?

Hooray for Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas! The couple welcomed a child in July 2023. (Instagram)

The 36-year old actress and her husband, Bader Shammas, have welcomed a son into the world… according to a rep for Lohan.

We cannot confirm the child’s exact date of birth.

We cannot report on his measurements at this time, either. As for his name, however?

“Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” the aforementioned rep said in a statement on Monday.

(For the record, Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.”)

It’s time to imagine Lindsay Lohan as a mother. (Instagram)

Lohan and Shammes got married in 2002 and announced in March that the former was expecting her first child, posting a photo of a baby onesie and writing at the time and writing:

“We are blessed and excited!”

The veteran, and previously-troubled star, added in a statement to TMZ:

“We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

(Instagram)

Lohan, for those unaware, had a successful movie career in Hollywood in the early 2000s due to such hits as Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Just My Luck… before she quietly relocated to Dubai.

“It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm,” Lohan told Vogue in April 2022 of her decision to leave Los Angeles.

“I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal [in Dubai]. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself.

“I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

Lindsay Lohan has some theories about why she’s not as famous as she used to be. (Getty)

In a June interview with Allure, meanwhile, the actress opened up about her new chapter ahead, where she’ll balance her career and being a mom.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she told the outlet.

“Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion.

“It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lindsay Lohan was once one of the biggest stars on the planet. It’s true! (Getty)

Lohan and Shammas have mostly remained out of the spotlight since getting hitched.

However, the star gushed over her spouse in a July 2022 Instagram post.

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote back then, sending the message as she was preparing for her Hollywood return in the Netflix movie Falling for Christmas.

“I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Congratulations to the brand new parents1

c