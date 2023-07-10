Tammy Slaton Pays Painful, Loving Tribute to Late Husband: Read It Now

Tammy Slaton has updated her Instagram page with a pointed and painful message.

As previously reported, the 1000-Lb Sisters star lost her husband less than two weeks ago when Caleb Willingham passed away at the age of 40.

The awful news was broken at the time by Tammy’s sister-in-law, Amanda Halterman, who wrote the following on Facebook:

“Please whisper a prayer for our family and all of Caleb’s family. Caleb Willingham is sitting at the feet of Jesus. Heaven got a good one!”

No cause of death has been announced, but previous reports indicated that Caleb was struggling in his weight loss journey.

He and Slaton had met inside of an Ohio rehab facility and actually got married this past November in the parking lot of that same building.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” the TLC personality told People Magazine at the time.

However, just a few months later, the marriage reportedly fell on challenging times because Tammy was making significant progress … while, as cited immediately above, Willingham was not.

Despite her recent estrangement from Caleb, Tammy made it clear last week that she was still very much in love with her spouse at the time of his death.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Slaton told People Magazine a few days ago, adding:

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Now, meanwhile, Slaton has shared a new meme to social media.

It reads:

Even though we don’t talk every day. Just because you live far away. You’re on my mind til each days end. I’m proud to say you are my friend.

While the reality star doesn’t mention Caleb by name, it’s evident she’s making a direct and heartbreaking reference to her late husband.

In her prior Instagram post, Slaton has also paid tribute to Willingham.

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness,” she wrote as a caption to a snapshot of her and her soulmate on July 1.

In a statement of its own last week, TLC said the following:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Finally, via TikTok, Tammy acknowledged after this tragedy occurred that she and Willingham weren’t in the best place romantically.

But…

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy said through tears in this footage.

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry.

“Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do,” she went on.

