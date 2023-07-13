Tammy Slaton Confuses, Concerns Fans with Latest TikTok Video

Social media users across the Internet are unsure what to make of Tammy Slaton’s latest TikTok video.

On July 9, 1000-Lb Sisters star posted a five-second clip of herself staring straight ahead into the camea.

In the background, a man’s voice bellowed “if you’re not obsessed with me, you’re not my type bitch.” And while was happening, Tammy was raising her hand up and shaking her head.

To what end? To pass along what kind of message?

Tammy Slaton posted a video to TikTok about two weeks after the tragic loss of her husband, Caleb. (Instagram)

We really have no idea.

Slaton is also still wearing the pear-shaped diamond engagement ring given to her months ago by late husband Caleb Willingham, who passed away just two weeks ago at the age of 40.

The TLC personality has been open in the painful time since about this tragedy.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Tammy told People Magazine at the time.

This was one of the photos Tammy Slaton uploaded on social media in tribute of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

She added:

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

No cause of death for Willingham has been announced, but recent reports claimed he had gained over 30 pounds while still in rehab; his weight had seemingly ballooned to extremely dangerous levels.

Tammy Slaton posted this photo of Caleb Willingham shortly after he passed away. RIP. (Instagram)

Slaton met Willingham when they were both patients at a rehab facility in Ohio in 2021, as each was being treated for obesity-related issues.

“You know the other day, Tammy actually saved my life,” Caleb revealed to their fellow Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center patients in a March episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“I was out of oxygen. I was sitting her hurting, in pain, tears falling down my face, and she got help.

“It meant the world to me because you showed kindness.”

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were only married for five months. May he rest in peace. (TLC)

In November of last year, the reality stars got married.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Slaton told People at the time.

“I’m married now!”

Added Tammy in footage from her reality show:

“When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in. It was magical.”

Just a few months later, though, Willingham told Facebook friends that the relationship was over.

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around,” he wrote in April. “Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

(Instagram)

In a previous TikTok upload, Tammy acknowledged that there were some issues in her marriage.

“But I loved that man, and I still do,” she said through tears in this footage.

She continued as follows:

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry.”

Tammy could barely keep going at this point. She had to stop to collect herself.

“Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do,” Slaton concluded.

