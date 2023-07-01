Caleb Willingham, Tammy Slaton’s Estranged Husband, Dead at 41

Awful and shocking news this week out of the world of reality television:

According to Amanda Halterman, the sister-in-law of 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton, Caleb Willingham has passed away.

He was only 41 years old.

T

(TLC)

Willingham married Tammy Slaton in November 2022.

The spouses met at a rehab facility in Ohio and were only together for a few months when they exchanged vows… in a ceremony held in the parking lot of this same facility.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” the TLC personality told People Magazine at the time.

“I’m married now!”

Caleb Willingham is pictured here on his wedding day. May he rest in peace. (TLC)

Fast forward just five months after the wedding, however, and this union appeared to be over.

Willingham acknowledged as much in late April when he said he was married “on paper” online.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Willingham said the decision to split up was made by Tammy, admitting to friends at the time:

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

(TLC)

No cause of death has been given for Caleb Willingham at this time.

“Please whisper a prayer for our family and all of Caleb’s family,” Amanda wrote on Facebook very early Saturday morning. “Caleb Willingham is sitting at the feet of Jesus. Heaven got a good one!”

She added:

“I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him but the messages he would send helped me through so many dark times.

“I am so thankful for the love he showed my sister and all those he came in contact with.”

(Facebook)

We must emphasize again that we don’t know why/how Caleb passed away.

But a previous report stated that his relationship with Slaton ended because Willingham was struggling with his weight and his overall health.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” a Sun insider said this spring, adding:

“He has gained 30 pounds and hasn’t been working his program.”

Tammy Slaton uploaded this photo to her official Instagram page in May of 2023. (instagram)

For her part, Tammy left rehab months ago and rarely even uses a wheelchair at this point.

She has come an extremely long way in her journey.

“They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack,” the Sun source claimed in early May of the pair’s contrasting lifestyles.

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining.”

(Facebook)

Tammy has not yet commented on Caleb’s passing.

As you can see above, though, Willingham’s brother has confirmed this tragedy, writing online:

“I can’t believe I’m even making this post, but today GOD called my big brother home. R.I.P. Caleb Willingham… my biggest supporter in anything I do.

“You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

Such terrible news. We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Caleb Willingham.

May he rest in peace.