Tammy Slaton Breaks Down Over Loss of Caleb Willingham: “I Loved That Man”

Tammy Slaton has more to say about the death of her husband.

As previously reported, Caleb Willingham passed away last week at the very young age of 40.

The tragic news was confirmed by Willingham’s mother and also by Amanda Halterman, whose husband is married to Amy Slaton.

Amy, of course, is the sister of Tammy… who exchanged vows in November 2022 with Willingham outside of the rehab facility in which they met.

Tammy Slaton (Instagram)

“Please whisper a prayer for our family and all of Caleb’s family,” Amanda wrote on Facebook very early Saturday morning. “Caleb Willingham is sitting at the feet of Jesus. Heaven got a good one!”

She added:

“I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him but the messages he would send helped me through so many dark times.

“I am so thankful for the love he showed my sister and all those he came in contact with.”

(Instagram)

Shortly after news of Caleb’s loss went viral, Tammy said following to People Magazine:

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

(TLC)

While 1000-Lb Sisters fans were shocked and heartbroken to learn of Willingham’s death, many were also confused.

What, exactly, what his status with Slaton at the time? Had they really split up, as we had heard about and written about this spring?

Tammy provided a bit of insight over the weekend in a new TikTok video.

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy said through tears in this footage.

(TLC)

She then continued as follows:

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry.”

Tammy could barely keep going at this point. She had to stop to collect herself.

“Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do,” she went on.

(instagram)

To be clear, Caleb’s cause of death has not yet been determined and/or announced.

Previously, however, The Sun reported that he wasn’t making a great deal of progress in his weight loss journey.

“He [had] gained 30 pounds and [hadn’t] been working his program,” an insider told this outlet in May, adding of how Slaton reacted:

“She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship [was] pointless.”

(TLC)

Concluded Tammy on TikTok:

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, I really loved him.”

On July 1, Willingham’s brother reacted to the loss of his sibling on Facebook, writing:

“I can’t believe I’m even making this post, but today GOD called my big brother home. R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one-half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do.

“You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again.”

(Facebook)

Tammy and Caleb met in an Ohio weight loss rehabilitation facility in 2022.

Slaton left this program several months ago, though, and is now living in Kentucky, having shed hundreds of pounds.

“She talked about getting a divorce, but he started declining medically, so she got scared and didn’t do anything,” The Sun recently reported.

“She still loved him, but it was hard for her to not see him try to get better.”