Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham: The Real Story Behind Their Shocking Split...

Back in November, the 1000-Lb Sisters star stunned fans when she announced she had married Caleb Willingham, a fellow patient she met inside of an Ohio rehab center.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” the TLC personality told People at the time.

“I’m married now!”

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were only married for five months. The marriage now appears to be over.

Fast forward just five months, however, and this union appears to be over.

Willingham acknowledged as much in late April when he said he was married “on paper” online.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Caleb said the decision to split up was made by Tammy, admitting to friends at the time:

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

Where did things go wrong?

A source now tells The Sun that Slaton has assembled a legal team and will be filing for divorce any day now.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” the insider went on, adding:

“He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program.”

We’re so happy for Tammy Slaton! Look at how well she is doing in this great photo.

Tammy, of course, is in the opposite situation.

She qualified last year for gastric bypass surgery and has shed hundreds of pounds.

We just reported on how Slaton even appears to be done with her wheelchair.

As Tammy works to continually turn her life around, though, Willingham has made no progress in this same important area; he’s practically gone backward.

“They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack,” the Sun source claimed this week, emphasizing that Tammy has the support of her loved ones.

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining,” continues this new report.

“She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless.

“They got married after just knowing each other over the course of weeks, in rehab, and he’s still there.”

She’s new, and she seems to be improved! We’re loving how far Tammy Slaton has come in 2023.

Tammy checked out of this facility months ago and is now living in Kentucky… nowhere near Caleb, who refuses to relocate.

“She didn’t want a long-distance relationship and certainly isn’t able to care for someone else at this point in her recovery,” the insider says.

And for those afraid that Caleb will get a cut of Slaton’s TLC salary after the couple goes its separate ways?

“She made him sign a prenup, if they break up, he will never get anything.”

In a previous post, The Sun wrote that Tammy was frustrated by Caleb simply sticking in the same place — both in terms of his weight loss journey, but also in terms of his literal location.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio,” The Sun wrote back in March.

“They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency…

“She feels as if she is single again.”

