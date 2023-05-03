Prince Harry Accused of Lying About Past Drug Use to Obtain US Visa; Could He Face Deportation?

Prince Harry already had a lot on his plate this week, what with all the controversy surrounding his decision to attend King Charles’ coronation.

But now it looks as though the Duke of Sussex might be forced to deal with a new scandal that could very well overshadow any of the recent drama surrounding his family.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Harry published a memoir earlier this year, and the book contained a number of surprising revelations about his personal life.

Most of the tabloid headlines had to do with Harry’s remarks about his family, but it’s the passages concerning his past drug use that might lead to legal trouble for the father of two.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Harry admitted to struggling with substance abuse in his younger years, a condition that was at least partially a result of his lingering trauma stemming from the death of his mother.

The duke says those issues are now well behind him, and he was able to heal from his traumas and addictions through the use of therapy and psychedelic drugs.

Unfortunately, for all their therapeutic value, psychedelics are still illegal in most US states, and Harry explicitly admitted to using these substances on American soil.

Harry’s memoir is already creating controversy. (Photo via Instagram)

At one point in the book, he recalls taking psilocybin mushrooms during a party at Courteney Cox’s house outside of Los Angeles.

Harry is currently living in the US on a visa, and he almost certainly did not disclose these past incidents of drug use during his application process.

That type of omission could leave him eligible for deportation but — it’s the sort of thing that’s usually not investigated or strictly enforced.

Unfortunately, Harry has a lot of enemies, some of whom want to make it difficult for him to continue living in California.

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS)

According to a new report from Fox News, the conservative Heritage Foundation has filed a lawsuit demanding that the Department of Homeland Security release Prince Harry’s immigration records.

The organization alleges that Harry either lied about his past or received special favors from the Biden administration during his visa application process.

The suit, which was filed on Monday, alleges that the DHS ignored previous Freedom of Information Act requests from the Heritage Foundation.

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to Dr. Nile Gardiner, director of the Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, there is “strong public interest” in DHS releasing the Prince’s application “so the public can see whether there’s any discrepancy between what he outlined in his memoir with extensive drug taking and what he actually put on his application,”

“Anyone who applies for a U.S. visa has to be absolutely honest and truthful with regard to drug use on their application. And in many cases, foreign nationals are denied a visa based on drug use,” Gardiner told Fox News.

Harry has yet to publicly comment on this latest controversy.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

To be clear, it remains very unlikely that the US will deport a member of the British Royal Family because of youthful indiscretions.

But the whole situation is just one more headache for Harry, courtesy of his tireless army of haters.