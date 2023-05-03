Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized; Friends Plead for Prayers Amid Health Crisis

We have an apparent update regarding the health of Jamie Foxx.
Unfortunately, it’s not a positive one, however.
According to TMZ, the veteran actor remains hospitalized… three weeks after some sort of medical emergency, the details of which have not been made known to the public.
Things sound dire, though.
Sources close to the Oscar-winner say that friends and family members are sending a consistent message to anyone who asks:
Pray for Jaime.
Foxx has been under doctor’s care Georgia for going on a month now — with physicians running tests to figure out what exactly transpired.
All we really know at the moment is that Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, announced her father suffered a “medical complication” back on April 12.
Added Corrine in her statement last month:
“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”
We sincerely hope this is true.
“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” concluded Foxx’s child in her message.
The star had been the host of the hugely popular Beat Shazam music lyric game show on FOX, but TMZ now confirms that he will no longer play a role on the series this year.
On April 21, People Magazine published a more optimistic prognosis for Foxx.
“He’s OK, thank God,” a source tells this outlet about two weeks ago.
“He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”
The incident took place while Foxx was in Georgia to film the movie Back in Action.
It did not happen while he was on set, and he was not transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle, People also wrote in April.
We’ll continue to keep readers and celebrity gossip followers apprised of Foxx’s condition as more news breaks.
Prayers up.
