Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized; Friends Plead for Prayers Amid Health Crisis

We have an apparent update regarding the health of Jamie Foxx.

Unfortunately, it’s not a positive one, however.

According to TMZ, the veteran actor remains hospitalized… three weeks after some sort of medical emergency, the details of which have not been made known to the public.

Things sound dire, though.

US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sources close to the Oscar-winner say that friends and family members are sending a consistent message to anyone who asks:

Pray for Jaime.

Foxx has been under doctor’s care Georgia for going on a month now — with physicians running tests to figure out what exactly transpired.

All we really know at the moment is that Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, announced her father suffered a “medical complication” back on April 12.

PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 17: Jamie Foxx attends Jamie Foxx’s birthday bash presented by Privé Revaux at L’Arc Paris on December 17, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Privé Revaux)

Added Corrine in her statement last month:

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

We sincerely hope this is true.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” concluded Foxx’s child in her message.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The star had been the host of the hugely popular Beat Shazam music lyric game show on FOX, but TMZ now confirms that he will no longer play a role on the series this year.

On April 21, People Magazine published a more optimistic prognosis for Foxx.

“He’s OK, thank God,” a source tells this outlet about two weeks ago.

“He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 19: Jamie Foxx attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The incident took place while Foxx was in Georgia to film the movie Back in Action.

It did not happen while he was on set, and he was not transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle, People also wrote in April.

We’ll continue to keep readers and celebrity gossip followers apprised of Foxx’s condition as more news breaks.

Prayers up.

