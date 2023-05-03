Meri Brown: I’m Okay, Sister Wives Fans! No Need to Worry!

Meri Brown would like all concerned parties to please take a deep breath.

This past Friday night, the long-time Sister Wives star sat down alongside a friend for her typical Fridays with Friends Instagram Live session.

To many observers, however, Meri’s behavior was anything but typical.

She slurred some words… she repeated many things… and she couldn’t stop giggling.

What, Meri Brown worry??? The Sister Wives star look quite content in this photo.

Could Meri have simply thrown back a few drinks? Or might she just have been in a goofy mood?

Yes, absolutely possible on both accounts.

Considering all she’s been through of late — in terms of splitting from Kody Brown and making plans to move out of Arizona — a bunch of social media users expressed concern over Meri’s well-being in the wake of this video.

On Tuesday, though, Meri uploaded the above snapshot on her Instagram Stories page.

Meri Brown smirks here for the camera while addressing her many social media followers.

“Happy happy happiest of birthdays my friend! I hope it’s a truly magical day!” wrote Meri across the photo, which appeared to have been taken at Disneyland.

Was Brown sending well wishes to a pal on the occasion of his birthday?

She sure was.

But it’s also possible she was sending a message to anyone worried about her mindset at the moment, letting them know that she’s doing just fine and dandy.

We’re up close and personal here with Meri Brown. The Sister Wives star is staring right into the camera.

On January 10, Meri and Kody announced they were putting an official end to their spiritual union.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” a joint statement posted to Meri and Kody’s respective Instagram pages read three months ago.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

A little snow isn’t about to get Meri Brown down. Quite the opposite, in fact!

Ever since, Meri has put on a brave face — although she’s also confessed that she’d be open to a reconciliation.

Until then?

Brown is aiming to inspire with nearly every Instagram post.

“Let me tell you a secret….” she wrote on April 21, for example, adding at the time:

“The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have.

“If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different. The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself.

“Don’t give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You’re worthy of achieving it!”

