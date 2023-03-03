King Charles Evicted Harry Because of His Memoir, Basically Banned Sussexes From the UK [Report]

When Queen Elizabeth passed away in September of 2022, her eldest son Charles immediately became king.

And despite the fact that Chuck had been preparing for this job for 73 years, it seems he’s still woefully out of his depth.

While his mother took the throne at the tender age of 25 and weathered such storms as the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the Cold War, and that whole Margaret Thatcher business, it seems Charles can’t even keep his own family in check.

Case in point, the royal mess that the King has made out of this whole Frogmore Cottage situation.

King Charles III attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

In case you haven’t heard, Charles recently made the baffling decision to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore, which had served as the couple’s home base in the UK.

The move was a largely symbolic one, as Harry and Meghan spend most of their time in the US.

But insiders say the humiliating message is clear — this is Charles’ way of saying the Sussexes are no longer welcome in Harry’s home country.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” a source close to the situation tells UK tabloid The Sun.

In an attempt at damage control, Harry and Meghan have issued a statement indicating that the abrupt eviction was their idea.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the Sussexes said through a rep.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

Despite Harry and Meghan’s admirable attempts to downplay the situation, it was definitely Charles who pulled the trigger here.

And insiders say he began eviction proceedings on January 11, which — not coincidentally — was the day after Harry’s controversial memoir Spare hit bookstores.

The British media — which has dubbed the scandal Frogxit — is having a field day with this one.

Meghan and Harry are still “building their lives overseas” as Charles put it. But they’re encountering some pushback. (Photo via Getty)

But while the haters are celebrating what they see as Charles’ victory over his own son, they’re ignoring the fact that this situation has the potential to serve as another embarrassing black mark on Charles’ young reign.

Part of the reason the move appealed to Charles is that would enable him to move his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, out of the Royal Lodge, where he cohabits with his ex-wife, and into the more spacious Frogmore.

However, it looks like Andrew forgot to consult his brother before making that decision.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

“Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week,” the insider tells The Sun.

“But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

Yes, Andrew’s unhappiness bolsters the theory that Charles’ primary motivation in all of this is scoring a victory over his own son.

But despite the King’s pettiness, sources say that Harry and Markle “seemed to be in extremely good spirits.”

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

The couple stepped out for a rare night on the town on Tuesday, and insiders say Harry is still riding high on the success of his memoir.

“Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it,” one source says.

“He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it.”

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Well, it’s not like any of this came as much of a shock to Harry.

He’s known since childhood that his dad is a petty little tyrant.