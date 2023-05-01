Prince Harry Will Leave Coronation Early After Being "Humiliated," Insider Predicts

We’re just days away from the coronation of King Charles III, and while the monarch himself will obviously be at center stage, you can be sure that the eyes of the world will also be focused on his youngest son.

Yes, after months of uncertainty, we now know that Prince Harry will be in attendance for Charles’ big day.

Just don’t expect him to stick around very long.

Insiders say Harry agreed to sit through the ceremony for one reason and one reason only:

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He feels obligated to keep up appearances, as he knows that the failure to do so would result in major repercussions.

It’s the biggest day of his father’s life, but Harry will be in attendance only because he knows that the punishment would be swift and brutal if he stayed home.

But while the Duke of Sussex is willing to make the long trip from Montecito to London in order to appease his family, insiders say we shouldn’t expect him to do much socializing after his father is crowned.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

And that’s partially due to the fact that Harry’s family won’t exactly be bending over backwards to make the occasion less awkward for him.

For starters, Harry will not be seated with William and the rest of his immediate family.

Instead, he’ll be ten rows further back with his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie.

On top of that, despite serving two tours in Afghanistan, Harry will reportedly not be permitted to wear his military uniform.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Historian and royal expert Dr. Peter Johnston says this “uniform humiliation” is very much meant to send a message about Harry’s standing within his own family.

“I imagine Harry won’t wear (his) uniform,” Johnston recently told “The Royalty Beat” podcast (via Page Six).

“I imagine he’ll wear his medals but quite where he fits within the procession and where he comes, I think will be probably reasonably similar to where he was at the funeral as well.”

William and Harry were close at one point. That’s no longer the case. (Photo via Getty)

Additionally, insiders say Harry won’t even speak to Charles on coronation day.

They predict that after putting in his appearance, the SoCal resident will return to the airport with the goal of getting home as quickly as possible.

He’ll have a very good excuse for doing so, of course, as the coronation will be held on the day of Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday,” one insider tells Page Six, noting that Harry will be flying commercial, not private.

“It’s going to be an intimate party,” they said of Archie’s birthday bash.

So yeah, will be attending two exclusive, star-studded soirees on the same day.

And something tells us he’ll be having much more fun at the second shindig.