Courteney Cox: Prince Harry Tripped on Mushrooms at My House! And He Did NOT Have My Permission!

Prince Harry hasn’t been holding much back lately.

In fact, the Duke of Sussex could probably stand to keep a few more secrets.

We appreciate that he feels comfortable telling the world about his frostbitten “todger” and the MILF who took his virginity in a parking lot, but maybe there are some things that could just stay between Harry and Meghan.

Take, for example, the prince’s psychedelic adventures in the house of a former Friend.

In Harry’s bestselling memoir, Spare, the author recalls an occasion in which he briefly took up residence in a SoCal home owned by Courteney Cox.

Cox, Harry explained, was out of town shooting a movie and a mutual friend arranged the accommodations.

“As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica’s house was highly appealing,” the prince writes.

Harry’s memoir has been creating controversy since its publication. (Photo via Instagram)

Harry was all set to enjoy a quiet couple of days by the beach, when — like a ’90s Must See TV sitcom crossover — the weekend was livened up by an unexpected Courteney Cox cameo!

The actress returned home unannounced, invited a bunch of friends over, and really hit it off with Harry.

“I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler,” the Duke recalls.

Harry says he had a major crush on Courteney, and he spent much of the evening summoning the nerve to tell her.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Courteney Cox attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?” he writes.

At that point, Harry was probably thinking [Matthew Perry voice], Could this be any more of an awesome Saturday night?

Just then, his question was answered when a friend discovered some “black diamond mushroom chocolates” hiding in Cox’s fridge.

Courteney Cox attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” Harry recalls.

From there, things got weird in a hurry, as they will when one’s stomach is full of tequila-mushroom soup.

At one point, Harry recalls, a trash can transformed into a jolly bloke who was more than happy to swallow the prince’s rubbish.

“I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed,” he writes.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

So what did Courteney think of this royal trip down the rabbit hole?

Well, it seems she had no idea that the prince tripped under her roof until she found out about from his book!

“I’m not saying there were mushrooms!” Cox said in a recent interview with Variety.

”I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

“He’s a really nice person,” Cox said of Harry, before confessing that she has yet to check out his memoir.

Harry opens up like never before in his new Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

“I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining,” she said, adding that the segment about the prince’s shroom adventure has “gotten back to [her]” through the grapevine.

We guess you can’t blame Court for not getting to Harry’s book yet.

After all, between Spare and Matthew Perry’s bestseller, she’s all over the year’s biggest memoirs!

That’s a lot of reading to catch up on!

Prince Harry opened up about a dark chapter in his past on his new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

As for Harry, it sounds like the evening was a peaceful, pleasant one.

But it’s a good thing that Courteney doesn’t have a giant fountain in her yard.

You know the tripping prince would’ve wound up splashing around with a brightly-colored umbrella, belting out “I’ll Be There For You.”